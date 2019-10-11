e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

Why I decided to give half my wealth to charity

I had the opportunity to get involved in social service early on in my life, during my school days to be precise. I have since felt strongly the need to share what I have with people who have been deprived of opportunities. This desire persisted.

analysis Updated: Oct 11, 2019 19:37 IST
Govind Iyer
Govind Iyer
It is important for each one of us to realise that we can make a difference in our own way.
It is important for each one of us to realise that we can make a difference in our own way.(REUTERS)
         

Earlier this year, I joined a group of like-minded individuals who care deeply about the community. They want to contribute at least half of their wealth to make the world a better place.

I had the opportunity to get involved in social service early on in my life, during my school days to be precise. I have since felt strongly the need to share what I have with people who have been deprived of opportunities. This desire persisted. But for many years, I was diverted by my career in the corporate world. Seven years ago, I decided to consciously focus my energies on the social sector, while continuing to be actively engaged in the corporate sector.

Since then, I have been involved with various organisations — specifically, Asian Venture Philanthropic Network, Give India, and Social Venture Partners that provided me with access and knowledge to actually “make a difference”. My exposure and engagements with them have fuelled my drive and desire to give back to society.

I believe that all I have got in my life is because of the goodness of others — the doctor who brought me into the world, my parents who nurtured me, my teachers who inculcated the knowledge and values in me, my wife who supported me, and friends who stood by me.

I have my commitments and responsibilities as a husband and a father of three children, aged 23, 18 and 13. Beyond them, my responsibility is to the larger community. While my children are still young, the thought did occur to me that it was perhaps too early to execute my promise to society. However, instead of holding me back, the thought of trying to create a better world for my children encouraged me, for they are the inheritors of the future. Everyone who is blessed with more than they need should consider making a promise to give back. We should all strive to make the world a better place for future generations.

It is important for each one of us to realise that we can make a difference in our own way. Each person’s contribution is not only important but also essential; it does not matter how big or small that contribution is. Everyone in the world has something to contribute — whether it’s their time, wisdom, access to networks, or their resources. It’s not always the financial contribution that matters. Participation matters equally. Giving ourselves and our experiences to those who need will make all the difference.

Govind Iyer is Partner, Egon Zehnder International and a #LivingMyPromise Signatory

#LivingMyPromise invites Indians with a net worth of Rs1 crore and above, to commit half of that wealth to charitable causes (of their choice) whilst alive or in one’s will. It is not an organisation, but an ecosystem of like-minded people with a purpose of making a difference, collectively. For more information, visit www.livingmypromise.org

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 19:34 IST

tags
top news
With Prez Xi at Mamallapuram, Modi strikes a chord with a dhoti, angavastram
With Prez Xi at Mamallapuram, Modi strikes a chord with a dhoti, angavastram
A Chinese woman’s appeal to Modi, Xi, to help find her lost Indian brother
A Chinese woman’s appeal to Modi, Xi, to help find her lost Indian brother
ED takes first step to arrest Chidambaram in INX Media case, clears hurdle
ED takes first step to arrest Chidambaram in INX Media case, clears hurdle
IRS officer had fudged age, got new identity to appear for UPSC’s IAS exam
IRS officer had fudged age, got new identity to appear for UPSC’s IAS exam
LIVE: PM Modi, Xi visit sea-facing Shore Temple in Mamallapuram
LIVE: PM Modi, Xi visit sea-facing Shore Temple in Mamallapuram
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
Rajnath Singh, criticised for Rafale Shastra Puja, points to divide in Congress
Rajnath Singh, criticised for Rafale Shastra Puja, points to divide in Congress
Watch: PM Modi receives Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram
Watch: PM Modi receives Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T ProOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Opinion