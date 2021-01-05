e-paper
Home / India News / Andhra cop salutes daughter on duty, viral photo wins hearts

Andhra cop salutes daughter on duty, viral photo wins hearts

“We often see such scenes in films, but not in real life. I am happy to see father and daughter in uniform doing their duty at the police meet,” said Tirupati (Urban) SP A Ramesh Reddy.

india Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 13:51 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
Circle inspector Y Shyam Sunder saluting his daughter, deputy superintendent of police Yendluru Jessy Prashanthi, at the Andhra Pradesh Police Duty Meet in Tirupati.
Circle inspector Y Shyam Sunder saluting his daughter, deputy superintendent of police Yendluru Jessy Prashanthi, at the Andhra Pradesh Police Duty Meet in Tirupati.(Sourced)
         

Yendluru Jessy Prashanthi, a deputy superintendent of police from Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district, was talking to her superior officers about the arrangements being made at the Andhra Pradesh Police Duty Meet in Tirupati on Monday, when an inspector of police walked up to her and saluted.

Prashanthi, too, returned the salute quickly, only to realise that the inspector was none other than her father Y Shyam Sunder. “What, daddy?” she said, before bursting into a hearty laugh and tearing up.

The emotional scene caught the attention of everybody, including top police officials, who attended the event Ignite that will continue till January 7.

Also Read: Andhra administration likely to operate from Visakhapatnam from April 13, hints minister

“We often see such scenes in films, but not in real life. I am happy to see father and daughter in uniform doing their duty at the police meet. I am proud of Prashanthi,” said Tirupati (Urban) SP A Ramesh Reddy.

The picture of Shyam Sunder saluting his daughter went viral on social media after it was tweeted by the Andhra Pradesh Police on its official handle.

“#APPolice1stDutyMeet brings a family together! Circle Inspector Shyam Sundar salutes his own daughter Jessi Prasanti who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police with pride and respect at #IGNITE which is being conducted at #Tirupati. A rare & heartwarming sight indeed! #DutyMeet,” the police tweeted.

Shyam Sunder said he was excited to see his daughter, a Group-I police officer, talking to higher officials. “What more does a father want when his children achieve success and bring laurels to the country? I am confident that my daughter discharges her duty with sincerity and integrity,” he told reporters later.

Prashanthi, who was in charge of the Disha wing at the event, said, “It was a pleasant surprise, but I felt a little embarrassed when he saluted me. But that is all part of the duty,” she said.

She attributed her growth as a police officer to her father. “He was my inspiration and it was because of him that I chose this profession,” Prashanthi said.

