e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / / Approaching Diwali lights up shopkeepers’ spirits!

Approaching Diwali lights up shopkeepers’ spirits!

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 23:08 IST
Deep Saxena
Deep Saxena
With city markets witnessing crowds returning, business is expected to rise in the coming days
With city markets witnessing crowds returning, business is expected to rise in the coming days
         

With Diwali just a few days away, traditional markets are reporting decent sales; and sellers are a happy lot. The shopkeepers are expecting the sales to further pick up in the next few days.

Rajan Pahuja, who runs Right Choice store in Gomti Nagar, explained, “I won’t say customers are flooding in but yes the turnout is not bad. At times, we have to make people wait outside but that is to maintain social distancing. In business terms, the sale output is low if I compare with previous years. The main reason for that is customers are looking for need-based items.”

Buyers are not splurging as they used to during the festival. Sellers of decorative items are in a fix. “Decorative items don’t come in compulsive buying. Customers are spending on Diwali dresses, lights, household items like bed-sheets and kitchenware, but our items like artificial flowers and decorative pieces are not on everyone’s list. Our permanent customers who used to buy bags full of items have largely not turned up and those who do, are buying fewer items,” said a seller at Pratap market in Aminabad.

Prabhu Jalan of Geeta Vastralaya said that customers have become very unpredictable. “I am not able to understand buyers. They demand items that we don’t have and when we procure them there are no buyers for those particular items. Thankfully, the sales are much better and we hope that the trend grows as we have a big staff to look after,” he said.

The rise in Covid-19 cases in the country has also deterred customers from moving out. “We understand that people are buying e-commerce platforms but there are also those who want to come, feel and buy. That has been our strength in this era of e-commerce but due to Coronavirus people are avoiding busy markets,” he said.

Right after Diwali begins the marriage season, and that is the reason for improved sales according to Prem Rastogi of Ghara Bhandar. “More than Diwali, I will say the big support has been the upcoming marriage season. Business at our traditional store in Aminabad and other localities has been satisfactory. During the pandemic we could have not asked for more,” he added.

With markets such as Aminabad, Chowk, Alambagh, Aliganj, Indira Nagar and Gomti Nagar already witnessing crowds returning, the business is expected to rise in the coming days. “Dar to hai par khatra dono ore hai – ya to bhooke maro ya carona se – koi option nahin hai (Of course, there is fear, but it is dangerous either way: we may die of hunger or due to Coronavirus)!” said a roadside vendor selling mouth fresheners in Aminabad.

top news
India takes big step to normalise Nepal ties, skeds foreign secy visit
India takes big step to normalise Nepal ties, skeds foreign secy visit
Covid-19 vaccine could fundamentally change pandemic direction: WHO
Covid-19 vaccine could fundamentally change pandemic direction: WHO
PM Modi to join SCO summit with China and Pakistan leaders amid border standoff
PM Modi to join SCO summit with China and Pakistan leaders amid border standoff
Covid-19 vaccine 90% effective in Phase 3 trial, says US pharma giant Pfizer
Covid-19 vaccine 90% effective in Phase 3 trial, says US pharma giant Pfizer
Russian military helicopter shot down in Armenia, 2 killed
Russian military helicopter shot down in Armenia, 2 killed
MK Stalin writes to Kamala Harris in Tamil, recalls her links to Tamil Nadu
MK Stalin writes to Kamala Harris in Tamil, recalls her links to Tamil Nadu
7 facts about IPL 2020 MI vs DC final that you might not know
7 facts about IPL 2020 MI vs DC final that you might not know
Arnab Goswami’s interim bail plea rejected; Governor ‘concerned’ l Key updates
Arnab Goswami’s interim bail plea rejected; Governor ‘concerned’ l Key updates
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In