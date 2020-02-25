art-and-culture

Prredominantly known for his stage performances, actor Denzil Smith has also made his presence felt in feature films and web shows. According to him, it is a “wonderful feeling” to be able to work across different mediums. “It’s all very therapeutic for me,” he says.

In theatre, Smith, 59, was last seen playing the role of Superintendent of Police Danny D’mello in the Indian stage adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic thriller, The Mirror Crack’d from Side to Side. He shares, “It’s a fantastic whodunnit. Most of her (Agatha Christie) stories have been best-sellers but her relevance has been rediscovered. Scholars and audiences are beginning to see her importance. It’s relevant because of the characters she tried to present. They were all from different walks of life, from different classes, and it was about their struggles. There are various things that could be up for academic discussion. The other vital aspect is people seem to have suddenly begun to enjoy this genre of the whodunnit, and who better epitomises it than Agatha Christie.”

Opening up about his experience of being a part of such an ensemble piece, Smith Denzil Smith says, “We had music and lighting directors and an excellent movement director. The whole experience was unique and fantastic. Melly (Still; director of the play) is a brilliant director. She is sharp and astute. It was a pleasure working with her. The whole process has been one of discovery.”

When asked why is it that adaptations seem to attract audience’s interest, Smith says, “a good story is always eternal”, adding, “If a story is good structurally, it can be set anywhere in the world. It becomes universal.”

Smith has acted in popular plays such as Waiting for Godot, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial and Gauhar. But this stage actor is also known for his performances in films such as Paap (2003), The Lunchbox (2013), and Brahman Naman (2016) among others. He will next be seen in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, Tenet. “Both theatre and films have helped me grow as an actor, and have helped me evolve my craft further,” he signs off.