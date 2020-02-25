e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Art and Culture / ‘A good story is always eternal’

‘A good story is always eternal’

Actor Denzil Smith, says, if a story is good structurally, it can be set anywhere in the world.

art-and-culture Updated: Feb 25, 2020 18:05 IST
Sanskrita Bharadwaj
Sanskrita Bharadwaj
Mumbai
Actor Denzil Smith and Sonali Kulkarni in a still from the rehearsals of the play, Mirror Crack’d
Actor Denzil Smith and Sonali Kulkarni in a still from the rehearsals of the play, Mirror Crack’d
         

Prredominantly known for his stage performances, actor Denzil Smith has also made his presence felt in feature films and web shows. According to him, it is a “wonderful feeling” to be able to work across different mediums. “It’s all very therapeutic for me,” he says.

In theatre, Smith, 59, was last seen playing the role of Superintendent of Police Danny D’mello in the Indian stage adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic thriller, The Mirror Crack’d from Side to Side. He shares, “It’s a fantastic whodunnit. Most of her (Agatha Christie) stories have been best-sellers but her relevance has been rediscovered. Scholars and audiences are beginning to see her importance. It’s relevant because of the characters she tried to present. They were all from different walks of life, from different classes, and it was about their struggles. There are various things that could be up for academic discussion. The other vital aspect is people seem to have suddenly begun to enjoy this genre of the whodunnit, and who better epitomises it than Agatha Christie.”

Opening up about his experience of being a part of such an ensemble piece, Smith Denzil Smith says, “We had music and lighting directors and an excellent movement director. The whole experience was unique and fantastic. Melly (Still; director of the play) is a brilliant director. She is sharp and astute. It was a pleasure working with her. The whole process has been one of discovery.”

When asked why is it that adaptations seem to attract audience’s interest, Smith says, “a good story is always eternal”, adding, “If a story is good structurally, it can be set anywhere in the world. It becomes universal.”

Smith has acted in popular plays such as Waiting for Godot, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial and Gauhar. But this stage actor is also known for his performances in films such as Paap (2003), The Lunchbox (2013), and Brahman Naman (2016) among others. He will next be seen in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, Tenet. “Both theatre and films have helped me grow as an actor, and have helped me evolve my craft further,” he signs off.

tags
top news
PM Modi wants people to have religious freedom: Trump on CAA row
PM Modi wants people to have religious freedom: Trump on CAA row
Live| ‘Anything I can do, I would do’: Trump offers to mediate between India and Pak on Kashmir
Live| ‘Anything I can do, I would do’: Trump offers to mediate between India and Pak on Kashmir
‘This madness must end’: Kejriwal says after meeting Delhi violence victims
‘This madness must end’: Kejriwal says after meeting Delhi violence victims
‘If Opposition leader does his job diligently...’: Sena taunts Fadnavis
‘If Opposition leader does his job diligently...’: Sena taunts Fadnavis
‘Don’t understand selection, new team in almost every match’: Kapil Dev
‘Don’t understand selection, new team in almost every match’: Kapil Dev
Tin cans no more? Pakistan looks at creating a standard for locally-made cars
Tin cans no more? Pakistan looks at creating a standard for locally-made cars
Inzamam gives 4 reasons why ‘there has never been a cricketer like Sachin’
Inzamam gives 4 reasons why ‘there has never been a cricketer like Sachin’
PM Modi, ‘friend’ Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror
PM Modi, ‘friend’ Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror
trending topics
ICSI CS Executive Results 2019Maujpur CAA ProtestsAnti-CAA protests in JafrabadDelhi gang rapeTrump India visit day 2Defence DealJanhvi KapoorShahid KapoorAmit Shah

don't miss

latest news

india news