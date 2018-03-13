A treat for food lovers: Culinary Art India to return with 13th edition

Culinary Art India (CAI) will return to the national capital for food lovers to witness live demonstrations by over 300 renowned chefs displaying their excellent cooking skills during its 13th edition.

The CAI, organised by the Indian Culinary Forum, Hospitality First and India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), will be staged alongside the AAHAR International Fair at Pragati Maidan from March 13 to 17.

“I feel proud to announce the 13th Culinary Art India, through which I hope to create a platform for chefs to demonstrate their culinary skills as well as help them improve to meet international standards,” said Chef Davinder Kumar, President, Indian Culinary Forum.

“Like past 12 years, I would like to assure all participants and members a total transparency through structured rules, regulations, systems and panel of WACS certified judges,” he said.

The CAI is organised with an objective to establish an opportunity for the senior and apprentice chefs across the country to display their individual and combined skills, creative talent, learn and share experiences.

Culinary Art India challenge will see the participation of chefs in 16 different categories including Plated Appetisers, Pralines Category and Three Course Set Dinner Menu Category. It will also include plated desserts, authentic Indian regional cuisine, contemporary sushi platter, cake decorating and mocktails competition.

The jury members include Chefs Sireesh Saxena, Rajiv Malhotra, Alex Moser, Rajiv Chopra, Tarun Dacha and Prem Kumar Pogakula, among others, from India and abroad.

