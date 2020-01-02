All Paws for a Cause in Style: Dubai-based Indian teenager designs 2020 calendar to promote dog adoption

art-and-culture

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 16:58 IST

A Dubai-based Indian teenager, Apeksha Binoj who is considered one of the youngest fashion designers in Asia, has featured rescue dogs along with her muses after she learnt about many painful stories of abandonment and animal cruelty. The calendar and a CSR-initiative by Apeksha’s brand Apek, in support for SIR (Saluki International Rescue) aims to spread the message of pet adoption.

Apeksha has designed more than 200 outfits ever since she turned 10 and has several international models sashaying down the ramp in her outfits.

Apeksha has used her Gleam Cocktail Collection to make the calendar with the theme, All Paws for a Cause in Style.

“Most of the dogs we have included in Apek’s calendar are rescued or adopted dogs. Some also have special needs like the two gorgeous dalmations Spots and Domino who are deaf. Charlie, the chow chow, was dumped at the vet with terribly matted fur and other skin issues. Taj, Amira & Sarab, the gorgeous Salukis, were rescued by Ms Rawan of SIR from various locations and sometimes in poor conditions. Of these three, Amirah flew to her new family in Holland the same night after our photoshoot. This made it an even more special and meaningful day for us all. Through Apek’s calendar, we extend our love and support in as many ways as possible,” Apeksha said.

Shot by international fashion photographer Vipin Hari, the calendar showcases different shades of glamour blended with the innocence and elegance of the rescued and adopted dogs.

The calendar will be gifted to animal rescue centres, welfare activists and others. It also carries some inspiring messages that promote pet adoption.

Click here to view the month-wise calendar

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter