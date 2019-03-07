An organ donation awareness event by MOHAN Foundation amidst Sufi music by Nizami Bandhu

One of the oldest NGOs working towards promoting awareness for organ donation in India, MOHAN (Multi Organ Harvesting Aid Network) Foundation, recently held an event in Delhi where popular Sufi singer duo, Nizami Bandhu mesmerised everyone with their music.

Each year, MOHAN Foundation organises a mega organ donation awareness event called Samarthan, attracting around 350-400 individuals and senior doctors and transplant surgeons from leading hospitals across NCR with the objective to create awareness about organ donation. Samarthan 2019 was held on March 2 at the beautiful Zorba on MG Road, New Delhi.

Over the years Samarthan has grown to provide the necessary platform for thought leaders, policy shapers, caregivers and others to come together to celebrate life and pledge to collectively do more. Its efforts are to bring people together to spread the message about organ donation and its significance.

The Sufi singers, Nizami Bandhu, best-known for the song, Kun Faya Kun regaled audiences with their soulful music at an event organised by the foundation in New Delhi recently. They endorsed organ donation and said it was a beautiful way to celebrate both life and afterlife.

The Foundation also released a compendium titled ‘You are the Clay, You are the Potter’ as their tribute to the Transplant Coordinators of India. It is a collection of donor stories from Transplant Coordinators from hospitals across the country and stories of other real heroes who are making efforts to boost organ donation.

The Foundation also felicitated Transplant Coordinators from hospitals across NCR who have been doing the unenviable task of speaking to donor families urging them to donate their loved ones’ organs to save the lives of others. 13 deceased donation transplant coordinators from both private and government hospitals were honoured at the event.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 13:44 IST