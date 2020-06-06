e-paper
Home / Art and Culture / Art Basel Show in Switzerland cancelled over coronavirus worries

Art Basel Show in Switzerland cancelled over coronavirus worries

The Art Basel show, which was slated for September, has been called off amid worries about health risks and global travel restrictions.

art-and-culture Updated: Jun 06, 2020 16:47 IST
Bloomberg| Posted by Kabir Bhandari
Art Basel joins dozens of other fairs and auctions that have been delayed or canceled due to the coronavirus, including the Venice Biennale.
Art Basel joins dozens of other fairs and auctions that have been delayed or canceled due to the coronavirus, including the Venice Biennale.
         

The Art Basel show, which was slated for September, has been called off amid worries about health risks and global travel restrictions.

The decision was made after talks with galleries, collectors, partners and experts, event organizer MCH Group said in a statement Saturday. Earlier this year, MCH postponed Art Basel, which was originally supposed to take place this month.

Art Basel joins dozens of other fairs and auctions that have been delayed or canceled due to the coronavirus, including the Venice Biennale. The show in Basel, Switzerland drew 93,000 people last year.

“Our teams are now focusing on the digital offerings around Art Basel, as well as on the realization of Art Basel in Miami Beach and Design Miami in December 2020,” MCH Group Chief Executive Officer Bernd Stadlwieser said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

(This story has been published from a wire agency without modifications to the text)

