e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
Home / Art and Culture / Bangladesh artists sorry for dog-collar feminist stunt

Bangladesh artists sorry for dog-collar feminist stunt

Videos of Afsana Shejuty and Tutul Chowdhury’s stunt - a remake of a landmark 1968 feminist performance - were shared hundreds of thousands of times on social media and drew thousands of negative comments.

art-and-culture Updated: Jan 01, 2020 13:47 IST

Press Trust of India
Many activists say freedom of expression has been curtailed in the Muslim-majority South Asian nation in recent years.
Many activists say freedom of expression has been curtailed in the Muslim-majority South Asian nation in recent years.(Unsplash)
         

Two Bangladeshi artists who feature in viral videos of a man being led in the street on a dog leash have apologised for offending the country’s “culture” after being summoned by police.

Videos of Afsana Shejuty and Tutul Chowdhury’s stunt - a remake of a landmark 1968 feminist performance - were shared hundreds of thousands of times on social media and drew thousands of negative comments.

In the footage, Shejuty, a student at the Dhaka University fine arts institute, is seen leading the near-naked Chowdhury down a busy street in the capital.

Police said they summoned the two on Sunday following complaints. According to a police statement, the duo explained that they were re-enacting “From the Portfolio of Doggedness”, one of a series of feminist art performances staged in Vienna in 1968.

“They expressed their sorrow” and promised not to repeat the act, the statement added, calling the stunt “anti-Bangladeshi culture” that was done without permission.

In comments to media published before the summons, Shejuty said the performance art was a “sociological and behavioural” case study.

“Society doesn’t tolerate it when a woman ties a rope around a man’s throat and walks holding the leash,” Shejuty told The Daily Sun newspaper.

“We wanted to reflect the system that the society has imposed on us,” she said.

Many activists say freedom of expression has been curtailed in the Muslim-majority South Asian nation in recent years.

Rights groups have also accused Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government of growing authoritarianism, including muzzling the media.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Momentous reform, says PM Modi as Gen Rawat takes charge as first CDS
Momentous reform, says PM Modi as Gen Rawat takes charge as first CDS
2020 will be the year of Chandrayaan-3 and Gaganyaan: ISRO chief
2020 will be the year of Chandrayaan-3 and Gaganyaan: ISRO chief
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s new peak cap makes him ‘feel lighter’. He explains why
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s new peak cap makes him ‘feel lighter’. He explains why
India okays new ground rules for airlines that could end stand-off with US
India okays new ground rules for airlines that could end stand-off with US
New army chief Gen Naravane talks about ‘eventual solution’ to China border issue
New army chief Gen Naravane talks about ‘eventual solution’ to China border issue
Starting 2020 with a bang: Upcoming cars in January
Starting 2020 with a bang: Upcoming cars in January
Govt unlikely to hit delete on six NPR questions that triggered a storm
Govt unlikely to hit delete on six NPR questions that triggered a storm
On The Record | Everything you wanted to know about new Chief of Defence Staff
On The Record | Everything you wanted to know about new Chief of Defence Staff
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanNew Year 2020Sourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatPAN Aadhaar LinkRohit SharmaChandrayaan-3Nitish Kumar

don't miss

latest news

india news