Bhilwara Sur Sangam: Where notes from Indian classical music reverberate in hearts of Delhiites

The evenings in early summer get a calming effect when infused with Indian classical notes. And this infusion will come true at the seventh edition of the Bhilwara Sur Sangam.

Organised every year in March-April, the event has become a retreat for the aficionados of Indian classical music in Delhi. Renowned artists such as Ustad F Wasifuddin Dagar and Kishori Amonkar perfomed last year to a packed auditorium. Their music still echoes in the air of the Capital. And the two-day event this year will have sarod-player Abhishek Borkar and Pandit Venkatesh Kumar (vocal) perform on day one.

Borkar says, “This is the first time I’ll be performing at this event. Last time I performed in Delhi in January, and the reaction of audiences was surprisingly good. And, it’s a pleasure to be on the same stage with the masters. Usually when young artists perform, there isn’t much audience. But, audiences come to attend performances of veterans, and that’s what helps the youngsters get an equal audience.”

Pandit Ajay Prasanna will perform on second day of the event.

“This time we have paired the young and senior artists together. So, the line-up has Pandit Ajay Prasanna who will perform on the second day followed by veteran sitarist Ustad Shujaat Hussain Khan,” says Narendra Mudgal, organiser.

Shujaat Khan feels glad that the “tradition of young artists being given a platform to perform is being revived” by the organisation. “It’s not new, but wonderful that it’s being continued.” Ask what he plans to perform, and he explains: “Actually with western classical music people can make a plan, but with Indian classical music, one of the pleasures is that there’s nothing that’s decided in advance. The whole idea is created in that space, at that time. The creation is going to be done right there with the energy of the people.”

Catch It Live What: Bhilwara Sur Sangam 2018

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg

When: April 21 and 22

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House on Blue and Violet Line

