Conversations for the curious

A new quizzing event in the city tries to give a makeover to the traditional concept of a ‘quiz’

Sanskrita Bharadwaj
Mumbai
Participants who took part in the last session of Q for Curiosity
Have you ever been part of a quiz where you figure out what the answer is, through conversations as opposed to simply knowing the answers to a bunch of questions? A new quizzing event in the city is based around a somewhat similar concept, and is an attempt to evolve the traditional idea of quizzing.

Organised by creative writer and editor Yooti Bhansali, Q for Curiosity is a monthly quizzing event that happens on the first Sunday of every month, and a rerun of the same is held on the last Friday of the same month.

“The motive was to show the other side of quizzing — the accessible, engaging side that has more to do with curiosity and less to do with knowing stuff. The idea is to urge the participants and enthusiasts to bring their own curiosity,” says Yooti, who rediscovered her fondness for quizzing when she was marketing quizzes at her former workplace.

Yooti believes using trivia to deflect awkward situations and uninteresting conversations can be quite effective. She says, “This kind of quizzing event is different because it relies on the participant working the answer out. It’s a much more enjoyable and satisfying process,” adding, “the way we see it, quizzing is just a form of conversation. In the last season alone, we spoke about felines, stationery, buttons, pride and even shampoo.”

New quizzing events are experimenting with the entire question-answer format by making the activity more fun-filled. At Q for Curiosity, prizes include food, drinks and other “cool” stuff.

And, why choose Port at G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture, for a quiz such as this? Ishan Benegal, associate artistic director of G5A, says, “Because we see it as a hub for people to come together and have conversations over food, art and community. And the format is such that it’s not a regular competitive pub quiz, the questions are well-researched and answers are based on deductions rather than knowing. It’s a great way for people to get to know each other over food and drinks. And we wanted to give our audiences an experience that’s not limited.”

What: Q for Curiosity

Where: Port, G5A, Mahalaxmi (W)

When: January 5, from 4pm.

india news