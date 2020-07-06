e-paper
Home / Art and Culture / Drones light up Seoul sky with messages of motivation and awareness amid Covid-19 pandemic

Drones light up Seoul sky with messages of motivation and awareness amid Covid-19 pandemic

Three hundred unmanned drones were programmed to form images conveying motivational messages above the Han river in Seoul for a show held on July 4.

art-and-culture Updated: Jul 06, 2020 23:20 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Saumya Sharma
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Drones fly over the Han river showing messages to support the country as a measure to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease.
Drones fly over the Han river showing messages to support the country as a measure to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease.(REUTERS/Yonhap)
         

Three hundred unmanned drones were programmed to form images above the Han river in Seoul for a show held on Saturday, July 4. The spectacular showcase of motivational and awareness messages comes at the time when the world is still battling the coronavirus pandemic even though lockdown is beginning to ease in phases globally.

The show began with messages spreading awareness, reminding people of key precautionary measures to keep themselves safe. The sky was lit up with signs indicating wearing masks, washing hands and keeping a two-metre distance from others.

The image of a mask surrounded by coronavirus particles, quickly shuffled to form two hands and water droplets against the night sky.

The 10-minute show then shifted to messages of gratitude for frontline medical personnel who have been tirelessly working amid the pandemic.

“THANKS TO YOU,” the drones wrote in the sky next to a heart shape. This was followed by a silhouette of the Korean peninsula with the message: “Cheer up, Republic of Korea.”

The event organised by the government was not advertised in advance in consideration of social distancing rules.

Flying drones are strictly regulated in Seoul, but the city government has recently allocated 27,000 sq m (290,000 sq ft) of land along the Han river for the new park, according to Yonhap news agency. The site has been made available from June 25 and also includes an information centre to advice on safety issues.

