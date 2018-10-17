Durga Ashtami 2018: Whatsapp wishes, quotes, SMS and images to send to your friends and family
Durga Ashtami 2018, Wishes, quotes, messages and images to send to your friends and family. While each of the day has its significance, Ashtami is considered an important day. Many devotees observe fast and offer prayers to the goddess.art and culture Updated: Oct 17, 2018 09:43 IST
This year, Durga Ashtami will be celebrated on October 17 across the country. During the nine nights of Navratri, various goddesses are worshipped with great festivities. While each of the days has its significance, Ashtami is considered an important day. Many devotees observe fasts and offer prayers to the goddess. On all these days, devotees wake up early, bathe and pray to the goddess, making various offerings such as milk, sugar and fruits.
Celebrate the festival by sending these warm messages, SMS and images to your friends and family.
Nine evenings of party and prayer
May Maa always keep you in Her
May all your problems leave you
Praise her each Navratri Day.
Happy Durga Ashtami.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Durga Puja is a blessed time
Rejoice in the glories of Maa Durga
Celebrate all the blessings of Goddess
With your friends, family and acquaintances
Happy Durga Ashtami.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May Maa Durga shower her blessings on you now and forever. Happy Maha Ashtami ..!!!
Auspicious Day Of Maha Ashtami Has Come
Navratra Fasts Are Over
Enjoy HALWA ‘N’ PURI
Happy Ashtami!!
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
First Published: Oct 17, 2018 09:26 IST