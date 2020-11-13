e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Art and Culture / Elvis ring, Woodstock tapes grab spotlight at Hollywood auction

Elvis ring, Woodstock tapes grab spotlight at Hollywood auction

A gold and diamond “TCB” ring worn by Elvis Presley is expected to fetch more than $500,000 at a memorabilia auction in Los Angeles that ranges from rock guitars to a set of master tapes from the Woodstock festival.

art-and-culture Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 18:55 IST
Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Los Angeles
The Elvis Presley ring is described as the first in a series of rings with the TCB (Taking Care of Business) letters and lightning bolt motif that the singer adopted as his mantra in 1969.
The Elvis Presley ring is described as the first in a series of rings with the TCB (Taking Care of Business) letters and lightning bolt motif that the singer adopted as his mantra in 1969. (Instagram)
         

A gold and diamond “TCB” ring worn by Elvis Presley is expected to fetch more than $500,000 at a memorabilia auction in Los Angeles that ranges from rock guitars to a set of master tapes from the Woodstock festival.

The Elvis Presley ring is described as the first in a series of rings with the TCB (Taking Care of Business) letters and lightning bolt motif that the singer adopted as his mantra in 1969 when he returned to performing concerts after focusing on movies.

“It’s the quintessential Elvis jewellery piece,” said Brigitte Kruse, founder of GWS Auctions. Kruse said she thought the ring could fetch anything between $500,000 and $1 million at the 300-item auction on Nov. 28.

Presley gave the ring, made up of multiple diamonds that weigh a total of 9.81 carats and which he designed himself, to his opening band singer J.D. Sumner in 1975.

Presley, who died in 1977 at age 42, was also a motor bike fan. A 1975 FLH 1200 Harley-Davidson that he liked to ride around his Graceland estate in Memphis carries a pre-sale estimate of $300,000 - $350,000, GWS said. Another of Presley’s bikes was sold for $800,000 in September 2019.

The most expensive lot could be a collection of master tapes from the 1969 Woodstock festival that sat in a producer’s storage locker for more than 10 years and have never been available for sale before.

The 700 plus hours of tapes, independently valued at $1.6 million, include performances by Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, The Who and dozens more artists who took part in what is seen as a cornerstone of hippie culture.

Kruse said it was difficult to estimate how much the Woodstock tapes might sell for. “There’s just nothing to compare it to,” she said. “Every now and then we bump into those pieces that are truly exceptional and things you wouldn’t even think still existed.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
8 Pak soldiers killed as Indian Army retaliates in LoC ceasefire violation
8 Pak soldiers killed as Indian Army retaliates in LoC ceasefire violation
Major escalation along LoC, 4 soldiers, 4 civilians killed in Pak shelling
Major escalation along LoC, 4 soldiers, 4 civilians killed in Pak shelling
India wraps up 1st round of tests for missile that can shoot plane 30 km away
India wraps up 1st round of tests for missile that can shoot plane 30 km away
NDA meet on Sunday to choose its leader in Bihar, says Nitish Kumar
NDA meet on Sunday to choose its leader in Bihar, says Nitish Kumar
What is GSA ‘ascertainment’ and how does it impact Biden transition team?
What is GSA ‘ascertainment’ and how does it impact Biden transition team?
The Crown 4 review: Emma Corrin delivers star-making performance as Diana
The Crown 4 review: Emma Corrin delivers star-making performance as Diana
The Taste: After year of death and disaster, things can only get better
The Taste: After year of death and disaster, things can only get better
Bihar Mandate: What it means for Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav and Owaisi
Bihar Mandate: What it means for Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav and Owaisi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In