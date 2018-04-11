Fashion meets art: When a luxury handbag turns into a piece of exquisite art

A luxury handbag - which is accustomed to make way to our closets - indeed becomes precious when it finds a place in a museum’s permanent collection.

Bienen-Davis handbags, because of their expert designs, have carved a niche by being part of one of the world’s largest museums - The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, which presents over 5,000 years of art from around the world.

“Bienen-Davis flawlessly merged American design with Italian craftsmanship; a style from the label’s 1952 offering is now part of the permanent collection of The Metropolitan Museum of Art,” reads the brand’s official website.

Founded in 1931 by Herbert Bienen and Edwin Davis, and resurrected by Bienen’s great-nephew Richard in 2017, these handcrafted bags come with a hefty price tag. Reportedly, the Bienen-Davis bags were standouts of 20th-Century fashion.

