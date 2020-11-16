e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Art and Culture / French Queen Marie-Antoinette’s silk slipper fetches $50,000 at auction

French Queen Marie-Antoinette’s silk slipper fetches $50,000 at auction

A white shoe made of silk and goat leather that belonged to Marie-Antoinette, France’s last queen before the 1789 revolution, sold for 43,750 euros ($51,780) on Sunday.

art-and-culture Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 10:14 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Paris
The 22.5 centimetre-long, heeled shoe, roughly equivalent to a European size 36, is adorned with four ribbons and in good condition
The 22.5 centimetre-long, heeled shoe, roughly equivalent to a European size 36, is adorned with four ribbons and in good condition(AFP)
         

A white shoe made of silk and goat leather that belonged to Marie-Antoinette, France’s last queen before the 1789 revolution, sold for 43,750 euros ($51,780) on Sunday, the auctioneers said.

The 22.5 centimetre-long (8.8-inch), heeled shoe, roughly equivalent to a European size 36, is adorned with four ribbons and in good condition, apart from slight wearing of the silk, the Osenat auction house said.

With international collectors showing strong interest, Osenat said the price quickly rose from the reserve of 8,000 to 10,000 euros ($9,450 to $11,800) and was snapped up by an unidentified buyer.

The sale took place in Versailles, the town west of Paris that was once home to France’s royal court and where from her arrival at the age of 15 Marie-Antoinette enjoyed a lavish lifestyle.

In the turmoil of the French Revolution the shoe ended up in the hands of Marie-Emilie Leschevin, a close friend of the queen’s head chambermaid.

Her family held on to it for generations before it came to auction 227 years after her death.

Marie-Antoinette -- born an Austrian archduchess -- was the wife of Louis XVI.

“Let them eat cake,” she is often said to have responded when told that peasants were starving because there was no bread.

The royal couple was executed by guillotine during the Terror in 1793 but France continues to be fascinated by Marie-Antoinette.

Last year an exhibition at the Conciergerie, the former Paris prison where she was incarcerated before execution, retraced changes in the representation of the country’s last queen through paintings, mangas, films and even Barbie dolls.

The Versailles palace, including the grand Hall of Mirrors, and its grounds remain a major tourist attraction.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Steep decline in daily Covid-19 numbers; recovery rate above 93%
Steep decline in daily Covid-19 numbers; recovery rate above 93%
JD(U) may get 12 ministerial berths, BJP 18: All eyes on Bihar cabinet formation
JD(U) may get 12 ministerial berths, BJP 18: All eyes on Bihar cabinet formation
Covid-19: Home secretary to chair meeting to rework Delhi’s containment strategy today
Covid-19: Home secretary to chair meeting to rework Delhi’s containment strategy today
No Chhath Puja celebration near water bodies in Jharkhand
No Chhath Puja celebration near water bodies in Jharkhand
Places of worship reopen in Maharashtra with strict Covid-19 protocols in place
Places of worship reopen in Maharashtra with strict Covid-19 protocols in place
‘Status not determined by posts’: Giriraj Singh to Sushil Kumar Modi
‘Status not determined by posts’: Giriraj Singh to Sushil Kumar Modi
Explained: Tarkishore Prasad’s elevation and BJP’s Bengal plan
Explained: Tarkishore Prasad’s elevation and BJP’s Bengal plan
Delhi’s Covid target amid fresh wave: 1 lakh daily tests, 750 new ICU beds
Delhi’s Covid target amid fresh wave: 1 lakh daily tests, 750 new ICU beds
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In