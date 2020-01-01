e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
Home / Art and Culture / German opera great Harry Kupfer dies aged 84

German opera great Harry Kupfer dies aged 84

In a career spanning 44 years, Kupfer worked at opera houses across Germany and was chief director of Berlin’s iconic Komische Oper for more than two decades.

art-and-culture Updated: Jan 01, 2020 13:14 IST

Agence France-Presse
Harry Kupfer during the break of the photo rehearsal of Handel's opera ‘Poros’ in a courtyard of the Komische Oper, Berlin, Germany. Kupfer died on Monday.
Harry Kupfer during the break of the photo rehearsal of Handel's opera ‘Poros’ in a courtyard of the Komische Oper, Berlin, Germany. Kupfer died on Monday. (AP)
         

One of the world’s most celebrated opera directors, Germany’s Harry Kupfer, has died at the age of 84 in Berlin, his agency confirmed on Tuesday.

In a career spanning 44 years, Kupfer worked at opera houses across Germany and was chief director of Berlin’s iconic Komische Oper for more than two decades.

Born in 1935, Kupfer studied in Leipzig and first worked in then-communist East Germany.

But he rose to fame in 1978 with a production of Richard Wagner’s “The Flying Dutchman” at the world-renowned Bayreuth festival.

He took the reins at the Komische Oper three years later in 1981.

A student of Komische Oper founder Walter Felsenstein, Kupfer staged works by Mozart and Wagner and oversaw two world premieres at the opera house before bowing out in 2002.

He returned to Bayreuth in 1988, staging Wagner’s “Ring of the Nibelung” alongside Argentine-Israeli conductor Daniel Barenboim.

After the fall of the Berlin Wall, Kupfer cooperated with Barenboim again on an ambitious project to stage one Wagner opera a year over the course of a decade at the Berlin State Opera.

He continued to work until right up to his death, directing around the world and staging Georg Friederich Handel’s Poro in a triumphant return to the Komische Oper earlier this year.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Momentous reform, says PM Modi as Gen Rawat takes charge as first CDS
Momentous reform, says PM Modi as Gen Rawat takes charge as first CDS
2020 will be the year of Chandrayaan-3 and Gaganyaan: ISRO chief
2020 will be the year of Chandrayaan-3 and Gaganyaan: ISRO chief
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s new peak cap makes him ‘feel lighter’. He explains why
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s new peak cap makes him ‘feel lighter’. He explains why
India okays new ground rules for airlines that could end stand-off with US
India okays new ground rules for airlines that could end stand-off with US
New army chief Gen Naravane talks about ‘eventual solution’ to China border issue
New army chief Gen Naravane talks about ‘eventual solution’ to China border issue
Starting 2020 with a bang: Upcoming cars in January
Starting 2020 with a bang: Upcoming cars in January
Govt unlikely to hit delete on six NPR questions that triggered a storm
Govt unlikely to hit delete on six NPR questions that triggered a storm
On The Record | Everything you wanted to know about new Chief of Defence Staff
On The Record | Everything you wanted to know about new Chief of Defence Staff
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanNew Year 2020Sourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatPAN Aadhaar LinkRohit SharmaChandrayaan-3Nitish Kumar

don't miss

latest news

india news