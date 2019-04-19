Good Friday 2019: Jesus Christ quotes, teachings, inspirational quotes to remember this Holy Friday

According to the Gospel, Jesus Christ was found guilty of having proclaimed himself to be the King of Jews. One of his disciples, Judas Iscariot betrayed him and he was taken under arrest, and later mercilessly tortured and crucified. Good Friday is a day of silent mourning and remembrance. It is observed by attending mass at church where biblical accounts of his death on the cross are read. There is also a superstition attached with this day: 3 PM (afternoon) marks the time of death of Jesus Christ. Taking a bath or doing laundry after this hour is considered to bring bad luck to the person.

The term Good Friday, however, has not been mentioned in The Holy Bible. It was a turning point in Christian history and is remembered as Jesus Christ’s crucifixion that led to resurrection Sunday, three days later.

Christians across the world believe that Jesus died for their sins, on their behalf and for an eternal life for them, free from judgement. This is also spoken about in 1 Peter 3:18, “For Christ died for sins once for all, the righteous for the unrighteous, to bring you to God. He was put to death in the body but made alive by the Spirit.”

Bible scholars offer multiple explanations for the meaning of this phrase. The most obvious explanation is that Jesus was resurrected from the dead by the Holy Spirit. The day of his return his celebrated widely and is called Easter day.

Here are a few teachings of Jesus Christ on this Holy day:

* Blessed are the merciful, for they will be shown mercy.

* As the Father has loved me, so have I loved you.

* Do not be anxious about tomorrow, for tomorrow will be anxious for itself. Let the day’s own trouble be sufficient for the day.

* For what shall it profit a man, if he gain the whole world, and suffer the loss of his soul?

* I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life. No one comes to the Father except through me.

* So I say to you, Ask and it will be given to you; search, and you will find; knock, and the door will be opened for you.

