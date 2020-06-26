I Would Leave Me If I Could: Singer-songwriter Halsey to release her first poetry book

art-and-culture

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 18:23 IST

Eastside and Without Me singer, Halsey is all set to release a very personal book. The American singer and songwriter announced her debut poetry book I Would Leave Me If I Could on Thursday. The book will be published by Simon & Schuster, and will be out by November 10, this year. A news release revealed that the book will speak of the highs and lows of doomed relationships, family ties, sexuality, and mental illness.

Sharing how the LA-based artist Halsey bares her soul in the book, the publisher’s said in a statement, “Bringing the same artistry found in her lyrics, these poems delve into the highs and lows of doomed relationships, family ties, sexuality, and mental illness. More hand-grenades than confessions, these autobiographical poems explore and dismantle conventional notions of what it means to be a feminist in search of power.”

They added, “These masterful poems are raw, passionate, and profound, and signal the arrival of an essential voice. Halsey’s words dance on untreaded ground in this collection of never-before-seen poetry.”

Sharing her excitement about her debut book, Halsey took to her Twitter and Instagram, wrote, “I wrote a few thousand sentences but am somehow struggling to string together a single one to summarize how excited I am about this.”

Stephanie Frerich, Executive Editor at Simon & Schuster said in a statement, “Poetry infuses everything Halsey does, from music to painting and performing, so it’s hardly a surprise she’s so gifted with verse. We were immediately captivated by her poems the way millions are by her music.”

The Him & I singer will be reading the audio edition of the book, and the cover art of the book is an original artwork by Halsey titled American Woman.

Halsey, who is also studying to take the bar exam, at the 2018 Glamour Women of the Year Summit had delivered a powerful poem titled, ‘Inconvenient Woman’. An excerpt from the poem, “Brutally honest, outspoken and fearless. Goes with their gut, never favours appearance. ‘Cause who has time for vanity with opponents to extinguish? And don’t you think that hint of silver hairline is…distinguished? In men? All these qualities, they make you a genius. But if you’re a woman, you’re an inconvenience.”

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter