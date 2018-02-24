Ishara puppet fest turns 16 this year, features eclectic performances from around the world

The ongoing Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival is celebrating its 16th anniversary this year. Visitors can look forward to an exciting list of performances. The shows bring to life the sheer beauty of puppets on stage. The festival starts on February 20 at India Habitat Centre and will end on February 27.

The shows will highlight traditional as well as modern forms of puppetry, and genres like rod and string puppetry. There will be shows that also feature dance, theatre, and music. The Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival is bigger and better this time around.

There will be performers from Tunisia, Singapore, Thailand and Argentina, who will mesmerise audiences with their performances. “The journey has been positive and the festival has now spread over the world. Global artists are participating and we always select something different”, said Dadi D Pudumjee, founder of The Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust.

Since 2001, the Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust has supported and nurtured the annual Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival. From its humble beginnings, it has grown into the country’s leading established platform for Indian and international puppetry. Over 150 international puppetry companies have performed at the festival, including groups from the UK, Belgium, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Turkey, Brazil, Sweden, Norway, Israel, Iran, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Japan, Afghanistan, Ireland, Australia, Switzerland and the US.

