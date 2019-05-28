Jaipur Wax Museum celebrates Gayatri Devi’s 100th birth anniversary

The Jaipur Wax Museum celebrated the 100th birth anniversary of Maharani Gayatri Devi, who was referred to as one of the most beautiful woman of her times, at the iconic Nahargarh fort. A special photo gallery, portraying the queen’s life journey, was arranged on the occasion.

Guides who accompanied visitors to the museum told them about the life and achievements of Maharani Gayatri Devi, who belonged to the erstwhile Jaipur royal family.

A life-size canvas portrait was painted live in front of the visiting tourists by artist Aarti Parihar. This painting depicted the queen in her favourite avatar – that of a sportswoman, a horse rider, an independent and an open-minded woman.

Museum’s founder director Anoop Srivastava said that to make this birth centenary a memorable one, the first 100 visitors of the museum were gifted an exclusive photo frame of the queen as a souvenir, which was liked and well received by the museum visitors.

Maharani Gayatri Devi was a popular figure among the kids, and that is the reason why the lamp lighting and the commencement of birth anniversary ceremony’s charge was handed over to small kids, cake and chocolates too were distributed among the kids by the museum authorities, Srivastava said.

In the Royal Darbar section of Jaipur Wax Museum, there are two statues installed of Maharani Gayatri Devi, one is a beautiful younger version and the other shows her in old age.

Anoop said that visiting tourists were always expressing their wish to see the queen with her husband Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II. “Keeping this wish in mind we have started our creative work on Maharaja’s statue too and soon the tourists will get to see the beautiful couple in our museum,” he said.

Jaipur Wax Museum management also released first look of wax figure of Sawai Man Singh on the occasion.

First Published: May 28, 2019 17:24 IST