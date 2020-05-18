Kangana Ranaut reveals her inner poet with new poem titled ‘Aasmaan’

art-and-culture

Updated: May 18, 2020 15:35 IST

National Award winning actor Kangana Ranaut once again proved that she is a Jack of all trades when she penned down another poem after the one she wrote for her mother for Mother’s Day which was on May 10. The actor who has been spending the government mandated lockdown on account of the coronavirus pandemic in her hometown, Manali, has been sharing insightful content through her social media team with her fans, the latest of which is ‘Aasmaan’.

On Monday, Kangana’s team posted on her official Team Kangana Ranaut Instagram handle, showcasing the Manikarnika actor’s poetic skills with the latest verses written by her along with a very artistically shot video which had visuals of flowers, the sky, Kangana lying in the grass and nature in general.

Using the sky as an analogy to express one’s thoughts an feeling, the Queen actor penned down her thoughts and feelings in the midst of the lockdown. Her team captioned the post, “#KanganaRanaut reveals another treasure from her innumerable talents. #Aasmaan was been penned and directed by her, and is truly food for thought in these testing times.”

Capturing the beauty of mountains, trees, and the sky, the one-minute and 38-second long video features the ‘Gangster’ actor walking around the place barefoot as she is all smiles.

The 33-year-old actor recites the poem, which runs as the background score throughout the video. Within minutes of sharing, the video managed to garner more than 18,000 views. In the video, the actor is seen wearing nude pumps, a beige pleed midi skirt and T-shirt, her make-up free face framed by her wild curls.

The soulful poem was shot in her hometown Manali where she is currently staying with her family amid the coronavirus lockdown.

This is not the first time that Kangana has shared her poetic skills. The ‘Fashion’ actor, earlier on Mother’s Day, had dedicated a self-written poem to her mother.

(With agency inputs)

