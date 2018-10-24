Kashmir Autumn Festival 2018: Shikhara rides, musical evenings and more

The echoing beauty and magnificence, the many told untold verses, the magical valleys, the snow capped hills, the picturesque yards of pine, the aroma of kahwa, Kashmir is everything that overwhelms you with wonder, splendour and charm.

That is the spirit of the three-day Kashmir Autumn Festival, 2018 which kicks off on October 25 in the valleys. About 100 representatives from the travel and media industry shall be in attendance and showcase the state’s potential in tourism. The objective of this festival is also to counter the negative perception that has been built around Kashmir.

The festival has various key features such as significant tourist attractions and resorts, shikara rides, houseboat cruises and the Jhelum cruise.

Cable car in Gulmarg, Kashmir. (Shutterstock)

Attendees will get to know about historical monuments and heritage sites which are a must visit and the various musical evenings and adventure and water sport activities which can be enjoyed in the city. Another aspect is the art and culture of the region where tourists can get a feel of the handicrafts by artisans and other product.

The inaugural day function shall be held in Srinagar while the events of the second and third day shall be held in Pahalgam and Gulmarg respectively. The festival shall be an annual affair and shall be attended by leading travel agents and tour operators, heads of various national travel and hotel associations and celebrities to experience the beauty and potential that Kashmir has.

