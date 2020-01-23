e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 23, 2020
Home / Art and Culture / Kirigami: New soft-material, origami-like structures can support 14,000 times their weight

Kirigami: New soft-material, origami-like structures can support 14,000 times their weight

Researchers have developed new soft-material structures which can hold nearly 14,000 times their weight using the Japanese art form of kirigami -- a version of origami.

art-and-culture Updated: Jan 23, 2020 12:05 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Washington
Representational Image
Representational Image(Unsplash)
         

Researchers have developed new soft-material structures which can hold nearly 14,000 times their weight using the Japanese art form of kirigami -- a version of origami that allows materials to be cut and reconnected using tape or glue. The study, published in the journal Physical Review X, said the particular geometry of the structures produced flaps which could interlock, and may lead to inexpensive, lightweight, and deployable structures like shelter tents. “The usual kirigami route is to cut that off and tape it,” said study co-author Randall Kamien from the University of Pennsylvania in the US. “Here was this structure that didn’t require tape, it had cuts, and it was really strong. Suddenly, we have this system that we hadn’t anticipated at all,” Kamien added. Once they developed the structure, the researchers made several versions of different “soft” materials, including paper, copper, and plastic. They also made versions where the cut flaps were taped, cut, or damaged.

Testing the geometric structure using industry-grade tension and compression analysis equipment, the scientists found that the designs could support 14,000 times its own weight. According to the study, the tilted, triangular design was the strongest when the flaps were undamaged and untapped. The researchers said these structures were also stronger than the same design with vertical walls.

When the walls of the triangles are angled, they said, any force applied to the top is translated into horizontal compression within the design centre. “With the vertical ones, there’s no way to turn a downward force into a sideways force without bending the paper,” explained Kamien.

The study also revealed that paper-to-paper overlap from leaving the cut flaps in place allowed the triangles to press up against their neighbours, which helped distribute the vertical weight load.

“We figured out how to use materials that can bend and stretch, and we can actually strengthen these materials,” said study co-author Xinyu Wang from Southeast University in China.

“Someday, you’ll go to IKEA, you fold the box into the furniture, and the only thing inside is the cushion. You don’t need any of those connectors or little screws,” Kamien said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘Separatists trained by Pak to create havoc in Kashmir’: Centre tells SC
‘Separatists trained by Pak to create havoc in Kashmir’: Centre tells SC
‘Free to exit JDU’: Nitish Kumar rebuffs Pavan Varma who questioned BJP alliance
‘Free to exit JDU’: Nitish Kumar rebuffs Pavan Varma who questioned BJP alliance
Congress, AAP battle for same vote base in Delhi polls
Congress, AAP battle for same vote base in Delhi polls
Samsung’s new affordable flagship ‘S10 Lite’ launched in India
Samsung’s new affordable flagship ‘S10 Lite’ launched in India
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
India must take note of the China-Pakistan nexus | Opinion
India must take note of the China-Pakistan nexus | Opinion
MG Motor drives ZS EV at starting price of ₹19.88 lakh for pre-launch bookings
MG Motor drives ZS EV at starting price of ₹19.88 lakh for pre-launch bookings
‘All options on table if Pakistan fails to curb terror’ | WorldView
‘All options on table if Pakistan fails to curb terror’ | WorldView
trending topics
CoronavirusAnupam KherAPPSC Answer Key 2018Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth AnniversaryNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose QuotesWhatsAppOBC reservationSBI Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news