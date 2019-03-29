Natak Company to host third edition of Kaan Drushti on March 31

A decade old Pune-based theatre group, Natak Company, is back with its Kaan Drushti series, which made its debut in January. This month, will feature the third session, with queer theatre and aesthetics as the topic. Kaan Drushti is a year-long series of theatre related talks by speakers from all over India.

Parna Pethe, curator, Kaan Drushti and co-founder Natak Company, shares that the idea to organise these sessions was born when the team initially met to read plays. “Apart from our performances and rehearsals, we initiated an activity a few years ago, where we would come together and read Marathi plays, old and new. This was because owing to technology and social media, our reading and listening skills were diminishing. During these sessions the thought of Kaan Drushti was born,” says Parna.

The first session was held in January where Ramu Ramanathan, Indian playwright-director spoke about “The A to Z of Mumbai Theatre”. It also had an installation display of street artist and mural painter, Abhinav Kafare who runs the organisation, Bade Moochwale. The second session, held in February, featured acclaimed Lokshahir - Sambhaji Bhagat, who is an activist and balladeer.

The third session is to be held on March 31 at Leisures Club on Prabhat Road, from 6pm to 8pm and will feature three theatre practitioners in Pune, Zameer Badrunissa, Hina Siddiqui and Saggherr Loadhii. “We as a team were keen on bringing forth queer theatre and understanding what goes behind writing for it and its performances. Also, we would like to understand their issues and talk about it openly. We tend to live in our own little cocoons,” Parna adds.

The Sunday session will also host an exhibition of Pune based artist, Rohan Rathod just before the talk. The team wants to bridge and merge boundaries across various art mediums. The session will be open to interaction.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 16:44 IST