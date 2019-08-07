National Handloom Day 2019: History and significance

art-and-culture

Handlooms in India have emerged as the largest cottage industry in the country. The weavers create products by using natural fibres such as cotton, silk and wool and a quarter of the country’s population is involved in keeping this unique and indigenous practice alive.

It was on August 7, 2015 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first National Handloom Day, which was an initiative by the Government of India to honour and revive the roots of handlooms and thus provide work to weavers.

History

The kings and queens in India would wear handwoven clothes that exemplified the richness and detailed intricacies which handlooms provide. Some of the evidence of this was excavated in Mohenjo-daro which shows the existence of the cotton textile industry even in those days.

In 1947 when India got independent, the Government took certain steps for the upliftment of artisans and craftsmen through various schemes and policies which helped the sector to grow in later years. It was on August 7, 2015 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first National Handloom Day. This date has a special relevance in Indian history as the notable Swadeshi movement was launched on the same date in 1905.

Significance

In order to stay connected with our roots it is important that we help revive and give a boost to the skills of those who are part of the handloom industry. National Handloom Day is one of the ways to facilitate the same, which also helps in promoting the socio-economic development of the country.

On August 7, these are some of the activities that take place across the country:

* Pehchan cards and Yarn passbooks are distributed.

* Lighting units and certificates for the construction of work sheds are distributed.

* The day shall be celebrated at Weavers’ Service Centres.

* Handloom melas, exhibitions, workshops and panel discussions shall take place.

* Workshops for imparting information about work opportunities to weavers and their children.

* The main essence behind celebrating this day is not only to boost the confidence or income of artisans but also to provide greater recognition to handloom products. It is imperative through these initiatives to celebrate and promote our fabrics and weavers.

