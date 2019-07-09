NGMA exhibits results of summer art programme titled Naimisa

The National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) has put on display works by 400 young participants of its month-long summer art programme. The summer art programme was held between May and June.

The exhibition titled Naimisa showcases sculptures in realistic and abstract forms, carving and printing with simple materials, Jaipur fresco painting with soaked lime and marble powder, weaving and loom-handling, and painting in Madhubani style - a folk artform from Bihar.

“Many of the youngsters have worked like professional artists. During the workshops, the ambience resounded with creativity here, students were learning from teachers but teachers learnt too,” NGMA Director General Adwaita Garanayak told IANS.

He lauded the “collective and positive” creativity exhibited by participants of different ages.

The exhibition space on the ground floor of the administration block also has a special section called ‘Life Study’ that displays realistic drawings of the human anatomy.

Entry to Naimisa is free for the public.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 13:23 IST