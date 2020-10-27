e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Art and Culture / Poet Nityananda Nayak honoured with Sarala Puraskar

Poet Nityananda Nayak honoured with Sarala Puraskar

Noted Odia poet Nityananda Nayak was honoured with the prestigious Sarala Puraskar on Monday for his contribution to literature.

art-and-culture Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 12:57 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Bhubaneswar
The annual award, comprising a citation, trophy and Rs 5 lakh, was presented to Nayak in a simple programme held in strict compliance with Covid-19 restrictions.
The annual award, comprising a citation, trophy and Rs 5 lakh, was presented to Nayak in a simple programme held in strict compliance with Covid-19 restrictions. (Pixabay)
         

Noted Odia poet Nityananda Nayak was honoured with the prestigious Sarala Puraskar on Monday for his contribution to literature.

The annual award, comprising a citation, trophy and Rs 5 lakh, was presented to Nayak in a simple programme held in strict compliance with Covid-19 restrictions, the organisers said.

The Sarala Puraskar, instituted by eminent Odia industrialist Dr Bansidhar Panda and Ila Panda in 1980, was given to Nayak for his poetry collection Sete Bela Ku Nathibi, they said in a statement.

On this occasion, two others were honoured for their contribution in the fields of music and art.

‘Ila Panda Chitrakala Samman’ was presented to Shyamsundar Pattanayak while ‘Ila Panda Sangeet Samman’ was conferred on Ranjeet Kumar Nag.

The ‘Ila Panda Sangeet Samman’ and ‘Ila Panda Chitrakala Samman’, each carry an award of Rs 1.5 lakh and a citation.

Speaking at the event, Trustee Paramita Panda said, “We dont have a stage or a guest to confer the award. But we dont feel the absence of any guest as the three great famous talents who are being awarded by us today are our esteemed guests.” The award is given by Indian Metals Public Charitable Trust (IMPaCT).

IMPaCT is the charitable wing of IMFA Ltd, the leading and the only fully integrated producer of ferro alloys in the country, the statement said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
Supreme Court asks Allahabad HC to monitor Hathras case investigation
Supreme Court asks Allahabad HC to monitor Hathras case investigation
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
‘Not an income tax officer but...’ PM Modi interacts with UP vendors
‘Not an income tax officer but...’ PM Modi interacts with UP vendors
‘PM also has 6 siblings’: Tejashwi Yadav responds to Nitish Kumar’s comment
‘PM also has 6 siblings’: Tejashwi Yadav responds to Nitish Kumar’s comment
Priyanka Gandhi slams PM SVANidhi scheme
Priyanka Gandhi slams PM SVANidhi scheme
‘Unpardonable’: Judges shocked as advocate appears shirtless
‘Unpardonable’: Judges shocked as advocate appears shirtless
2+2 Meeting: India to get US military satellite data; will China heed warning?
2+2 Meeting: India to get US military satellite data; will China heed warning?
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Covid-19 vaccinePM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueHathras CasePakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In