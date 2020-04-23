Ramazan moon sighting live updates: Muslims to look for crescent moon

art-and-culture

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 17:08 IST

Ramadan, also known as Ramadhan or Ramzan, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. It is a time for Muslims located globally to focus on prayers, fasting and charity. The last few days of Ramadan are considered a particularly holy period, as it is said to be the time when the Qu’ran’s (Koran) first verses were revealed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The first day of fasting during Ramadan is determined by the sighting of the new moon (crescent moon). This year it’s supposed to be sighted on Friday, April 24 in Muslim nations such as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Indonesia, Lebanon, Morocco, Syria, that will begin fasting despite the coronavirus pandemic albeit with requisite precautions taken and several Ramadan-related activities curtailed.

According to a report by Reuters, “Some 320 million Muslims in countries like Iran and Tunisia will face enforced separation at a time when socializing is almost sacred. Restrictions on gatherings have forced those organising community iftars - the evening meal in which Muslims break their fast - to find new ways to reach those in need from Syrian refugees to laid-off migrant workers in Gulf Arab states.”

“In the United Arab Emirates where summer temperatures climb above 50 degrees, Ramadan fridges stocked by residents are normally placed in car parks and shopping malls allowing labourers to grab food and drinks as needed.”

When is Ramadan starting in 2020? Date: April 24 2020

First sighting of moon: United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia’s government said it would maintain the ban on all congregation prayers in the country, including Taraweeh - a set of special prayers that take place during the holy month.

In the United States and Europe, Muslim communities rely on astronomical calculations and are likely to observe Ramadan from Thursday evening as well, with Friday being the first day of fasting.

When is Ramadan starting in 2020?

According to the International Astronomy Center (IAC), “The holy month of Ramadan is predicted to start on Friday, April 24, in most Islamic countries.”

The Qatar Calendar House (QCH) announced that astronomical calculations say Ramadan’s new moon will be born on April 23 at 02:27 GMT (05:27 Doha local time). The actual visibility of the crescent moon will depend on natural factors such as atmospheric conditions, cloud cover and the distance between the sun and the moon on the horizon.

How long is the holy month of Ramadan?

Islamic lunar months last anywhere between 29 to 30 days, depending on the sighting of the new moon. If the new moon is not visible by the 29th night, the month lasts 30 days instead.

Saudi Arabia’s official Umm al-Qura calendar has marked the first day of fasting as April 24, 2020.

Fasting during Ramadan month is one of the five pillars of Islam, which includes the Muslim declaration of faith, daily prayers, charity, and the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

By law, offices are required to reduce the number of working hours and restaurants stay shut during the daylight hours. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, however, several workplaces, restaurants and recreational zones will likely be shut throughout the period of Ramadan, in an attempt to curb the spread of the pandemic and maintain social distancing practices.

The hours of fasting world-over are anywhere between 11 to 19 hours. “Ramadan Mubarak” or “Ramadan Kareem” are common greetings exchanged during the holy month. At the end of Ramadan, Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr which means the “festival of breaking the fast” in Arabic. This year, Eid al-Fitr is likely to fall on May 24, depending on the start date of Ramadan and the sighting of the crescent moon for the month after Ramadan, Shawwaal.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter