Ramadan 2020: Wishes, messages, SMS, Whatsapp messages for friends and family

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 13:58 IST

Ramadan is the holy month of worship which is a time of spiritual reflection and devotion. Muslims all over the world keep roza, which is a fast that is observed from sunrise to sunset. Sehri is the pre-fast meal which is eaten before sunset (sunrise) and iftar is the post-fast meal with which the fast is broken. Worshippers pray five times a day and do not eat or drink during the course of the day.

Ramadan takes place for four weeks and two days. It is mandatory for adult Muslims to fast, but there are a few exceptions. Those who are travelling, are very ill, elderly, pregnant, menstruating or have diabetes do not need to fast.

The spiritual rewards of fasting are known as ‘Thawab’ and Muslims believe that these rewards are multiplied during Ramadan. During Ramadan, Muslims stay away from smoking, food and drink, sex and any sort of sinful behaviour. They use their time to pray , do charity and taqwa, which is the heightened awareness of Allah.

To wish your friends and family a happy Ramadan here are some messages you can share:

As we see the crescent moon and Ramadan starts, may Allah bless you with happiness.

May Allah fill your home with warmth and peace. Happy Ramadan!

May Ramadan inspire you and provide you with the strength to overcome every challenge. Ramadan Kareem!

May the spirit of Ramadan light up your soul. Happy Ramadan!

May Allah’s greatness fill you with happiness and prosperity. Ramadan Mubarak!

Here’s wishing you and your family Ramzan Mubarak. May Allah be with you!

May you be blessed with happiness and prosperity. Happy Ramadan!

May Allah bless you with the knowledge that enlightens you. Happy Ramzan!

