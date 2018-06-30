SRCC alumni narrate a theatrical tale of love and life, unraveling through friendship

Once in a while, we all go back to the days gone by with nostalgia, and gauge our journey. All the dreams that we had, we realise have acquired a different meaning now. That’s what the play, Wasted, is about, which will have three graduates of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University, enact a touching tale on the stage.

“It’s the story of three school friends — Shiv, Saba and Uday — who meet after 10 years, on the death anniversary of their friend, under the same tree where they used to meet when they were in school. But, things have changed since they last met. They sit together and talk about the pain of growing old. Its about love, life and losing your mind... a story that anyone in the 20-30 age bracket can relate to. It’s an amalgamation of poetry, drama and film,” says Shoury Gupta, producer of the play.

Shoury, along with his two friends Medha Bankhwal and Prateek Handa started the Turntable Productions, when the trio was still in their second year at SRCC. “Theatre has given a lot to the three of us, and this production house is a small way of giving back to theatre,” adds Shoury.

The trio is thankful to Delhi University for giving them the opportunity to learn and explore more about theatre and its shades. Medha, who portrays the character of Saba, a school teacher in the play, says, “DU gives you a lot of freedom to learn and experiment with theatre. I was the secretary of the dramatics society at SRCC, and had the privilege to get deeper knowledge of theatre. Now, I’m returning back to theatre after four years, and the character I’ll portray is very ordinary. Saba, is a teacher who loves her work and her students. It’s her way of giving back to society. She enjoys what she does but when she thinks about her personal aspirations and what she actually wanted in her life, it makes her feel anxious.”

CATCH IT LIVE What: Wasted

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg

When: June 30 and July 1

Timing: 6 pm and 8:30 pm

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk on Yellow Line

Interact with the author at Twitter/@ruchikagarg271