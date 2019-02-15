Stan Lee remembered at Captain Marvel fan gala in Singapore

A woman dressed as Captain Marvel, a man wearing a Spider-Man suit, another flaunting the golden glove of Thanos -- fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) gave Captain Marvel stars a welcome fit for a movie which not just celebrates woman power, but is also the first superhero film from the franchise to release since Stan Lee’s death.

“Excelsior! Thank you Stan. 1922-2018,” screens at the Sands Expo And Convention Centre, which hosted a grand fan event for Captain Marvel, flashed in remembrance of the Marvel comic legend.

It was a sweet start to a Valentine’s Day evening that the franchise’s fans in Singapore would remember for a long time.

The gala became a celebration of everything to do with MCU. There were light sabres, shields, props, posters, figurines and more that fans carried to stand out in the crowd.

Eliciting loud cheers was Marvel veteran Samuel L. Jackson, who famously plays Nick Fury.

Jackson, along with Oscar winning actress Brie Larson -- the lead star of Captain Marvel, and Crazy Rich Asians talent Gemma Chan, as well as Captain Marvel directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck were here for their only Asia stopover for the film’s promotions.

Looking every bit red carpet-ready, the stars walked down a blue carpet while giving into fans’ requests for photographs and autographs.

Brie, who exuded confidence in a black custom-made Oscar de la Renta ensemble with the Captain Marvel symbol strategically placed on her back, clicked selfies galore with fans who are excited to see her play MCU’s first woman-led superhero film.

Of her role and her learning from it, Brie told the crowd: “Initially I thought there was no way I could ever live up to Carol Danvers, but getting to play her, I learnt so much about having self respect and self confidence and I value myself unapologetically far more than I did before this film.

“Now I get to share it with people from all over the world, which brings me into contact with all kinds of people which continues to grow and expand my knowledge about the world. Thank you and I am so happy to meet you.”

Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the MCU that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 13:19 IST