Art and Culture / Taylor Swift will headline Glastonbury's 50th anniversary show

Taylor Swift will headline Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary show

Taylor Swift will headline Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary next June.

art-and-culture Updated: Dec 16, 2019 13:59 IST
Matthew G. Miller
Matthew G. Miller
Bloomberg
Taylor Swift will headline Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary show.
Taylor Swift will headline Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary show.(Taylor Swift/Instagram)
         

Taylor Swift will headline Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary next June.

The pop star, who turned 30 last week, tweeted the news to her 85 million Twitter followers on Sunday.

“She’s one of the biggest stars in the world and her songs are absolutely amazing,” the festival’s founder and organizer, Michael Eavis, said in a video statement. “We’re so delighted.”

Swift, who’s recently been trash-talking the private equity industry over its role in the sale of her early song catalog, will top the bill on Sunday, June 28, the final day of the five-day annual music and arts event.

Headlining the event on Saturday, June 27: Paul McCartney.

 

The festival in the English countryside was first held in 1970. The headlining acts play on the Pyramid Stage in front of hundreds of thousands of fans.

Headliners in the 1970s included David Bowie, Ginger Baker and Van Morrison. U2, Coldplay and Beyonce topped the bill in 2011, and this year’s event featured the Cure, the Killers and Ms. Lauryn Hill.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

