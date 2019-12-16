e-paper
U2 perform their first-ever concert in India

U2 are the latest in a series of major international acts to tour the South Asian country, with Beyonce, Shakira, Coldplay, Demi Lovato and Bryan Adams among the superstars who have played to packed venues.

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 10:21 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Mumbai
U2 perform their first-ever concert in India.
U2 perform their first-ever concert in India.(Varinder Chawla)
         

Irish rockers U2 played their first-ever concert in India Sunday, with top celebrities and mega-fans converging from across the vast nation to the coastal city of Mumbai.

U2 are the latest in a series of major international acts to tour the South Asian country, with Beyonce, Shakira, Coldplay, Demi Lovato and Bryan Adams among the superstars who have played to packed venues.

Some 35,000 tickets were estimated to have been sold for the concert at the D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium, local media reported, with top Bollywood stars posing for photos before entering the venue.

Ahead of the concert, the band posted on their social media accounts a photo of the words “Ahimsa is the highest ideal”. U2 frontman Bono

“So we come as students to the source of inspiration that is ‘Ahimsa’ -- non-violence. Indians gave us this. It is the greatest gift to the world.”

Mumbai is the last leg on The Joshua Tree Tour 2019 -- named after the band’s seminal album -- which kicked off on November 8 in Auckland.

 

The Asia Pacific tour, which first started with stadium concerts in North America and Europe in 2017, marks three decades since the Irish group’s “The Joshua Tree” was released.

Released in March 1987, “The Joshua Tree” reached into the roots of Irish and American music and produced classic hits “With or Without You,” “Where the Streets Have No Name” and “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

