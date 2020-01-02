The top 10 art exhibitions to see in 2020.

art-and-culture

The remarkable thing about major museum shows is that they can transcend the objects themselves to become global cultural phenomena. You might not be in Paris for the Louvre’s record-breaking Leonardo da Vinci show (on now through Feb. 24), but you’ll certainly have heard of the waiting list, not to mention the multiple controversies.

So while you may not be in New York in March, Paris in May, or Madrid in October, we’ve compiled a list of what should be the biggest and/or most influential shows of the year.

Check them out in chronological order. Or wait a few months, and they’ll be clogging your social media feeds on their own.

Furusiyya: The Art of Chivalry Between East and West at the Louvre Abu Dhabi

Feb. 19–May 30 In a textbook example of what the two year-old Louvre Abu Dhabi set out to achieve, a sweeping show of more than 130 historic objects from France, Iraq, Spain, and Syria will tell the story of knighthood in the medieval ages. The artworks have been culled from a series of French museums including France’s national museum of the Middle Ages in Paris, the Musée de Cluny, and they combine objects in the permanent collection of the Louvre Abu Dhabi. Expect lots of swords.Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi

Gerhard Richter: Painting After All at the Met Breuer

March 4–July 5 Richter is a fantastically interesting artist who, through no fault of his own, has principally become known for the prices his art achieves at auction. In 2015 a very large abstract work he painted in 1986 sold for $46.3 million at Sotheby’s in New York. But once you move past the prices (the highest of which, not incidentally, go to some of his most boring paintings), you’ll discover one of the 20th century’s most interesting painters. His art manages to blur the lines between photography and painting to evoke memory, loss, and repression. Now, 100 works, which comprise Richter’s first major U.S. show in more than 20 years, will allow viewers to see his genius for themselves. The Met Breuer, New York

Niki de Saint Phalle at MoMA PS1

April 5–Sept. 7 Saint Phalle, who was born in 1930 and died in 2002, was something of a late bloomer. She didn’t start to make art professionally until she was in her 30s, after her first career as a model ended. She quickly became famous for her ebullient sculptures of flying women, Gaudi-esque architectural monuments, books, paintings, jewelry, and women’s- and LGBTQ-rights activism. This show, her first in New York, will include 100 objects that convincingly make the case for her continuing relevance and visual potency. The Museum of Modern Art, New York

Body and Soul: Sculpture in Italy from Donatello to Michelangelo at the Louvre

May 6–Aug. 17 Once the dust has settled from the Louvre’s Leonardo show, visitors will be able to turn their sights onto a new exhibition of Italian masterworks, assembled in collaboration with the Castello Sforzesco museum in Milan. The exhibition is a sequel, of sorts, to the 2013 show Springtime in the Renaissance, which outlined the genesis of arguably the most important sculptural period of the last 1,000 years. The show will be more triumphant than its predecessor, with an emphasis on sculptures that highlight bodily movement and contortions and others that demonstrate sculptors’ ability to evoke heightened emotion. It might not get the crowds that the Mona Lisa does, but that means you’ll be left alone with one of the most interesting exhibitions in recent memory. The Louvre, Paris

The Princely Collections, Liechtenstein: Five Centuries of Painting and Sculpture at the National Gallery of Canada

June 5–Sept. 7 Even royal families can fall on hard times, and the Princely House of Liechtenstein is no exception. After the Second World War, the Soviets annexed their vast landholdings in then-Czechoslovakia. In an effort to make themselves whole, the family sold off a trove of artworks including a painting by Leonardo da Vinci. Now these and other works will be reunited in a traveling exhibition comprised of 86 paintings and sculptures. Masterpieces in themselves, the exhibition will be particularly fascinating as seen through the lens of a single collecting family.National Gallery of Canada, Ottawa

Marina Abramović: After Life at the Royal Academy of Arts

Sept. 26–Dec. 8 This solo exhibition will be Abramović’s first major survey in the U.K. and, more astounding, the Royal Academy’s first female solo show in its 250-year history. Most people know Abramović for her endurance-style performance art, and understandably so. When someone spends more than 730 hours staring at strangers in the Museum of Modern Art, it’s hard to forget. But Abramović’s 50 year-career has entailed much more than mere endurance, and the survey will include photos, video, and work she’s made specifically for the exhibition that have nothing to do with performance. Don’t worry, though, there will be plenty of performances, too.Royal Academy of Arts, London

Raphael at the National Gallery

March 5–June 14 Next year will mark the 500th anniversary of Raphael’s death at age 37. There will be multiple exhibitions to honor the painter, who created a spectacular amount of paintings, drawings, and frescoes in a relatively short period. Among others, the Gemäldegalerie in Berlin has already opened a show of five of the artist’s paintings of the Virgin Mary, and the Scuderie del Quirinale in Rome will put on a sweeping exhibition in the spring. In the fall the National Gallery will put on its own major show, with its 10 Raphaels augmented by loans from the Vatican, Louvre, and Uffizi. The National Gallery, London

Gego at the Guggenheim

Oct. 9–March 21 Gertrud Goldschmidt (1912-1994), who went by the name Gego, is famous for her hanging wire sculptures. At the work’s best, its spidery lines and disorienting asymmetry give viewers the impression of having tripped and stumbled into a computer simulation. She produced much more than sculpture, and the Guggenheim’s retrospective, which will include about 200 artworks from her very long, storied career, should have something for everyone. The Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation, New York

The Morozov Collection at the Fondation Louis Vuitton

Oct. 13–March 15 Four years ago, the Fondation Louis Vuitton put together an unprecedented exhibition of modern masterworks that once belonged to the industrialist Sergei Shchukin, a man whose fortune (and art) were confiscated by the Russian state after the revolution. Now, in a sequel of sorts, the Fondation is resurrecting another prewar collection assembled by Moscow philanthropists Mikhail and Ivan Morozov, with work lent from museums including the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg and the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow. The Morozov brothers amassed a spectacular impressionist and modern collection with art by Monet, Van Gogh, Matisse, and Picasso, all of which was dispersed into the aforementioned Russian museums. For anyone unwilling or unable to schlep to see individual works in those individual museums, this exhibition is a rare treat. The Fondation Louis Vuitton, Paris

The Magritte Machine at the Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum

Oct. 27–Feb. 28 In 1950 the surrealist painter Rene Magritte wrote out a thought experiment where he conceived of a “universal machine for making paintings” in an attempt to automatize artistic creation. Now the Thyssen-Bornemisza museum is taking Magritte at face value with an exhibition that attempts to connect the artist’s work to the so-called Magritte Machine. Shaky as the exhibition’s premise might sound, the organizers have stacked the deck with about 65 canvases in an effort to ensure the execution is a slam dunk. The Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum, Madrid

