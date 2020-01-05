e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Home / Art and Culture / Tuna King: Japanese businessman pays $1.8 million in first Tokyo auction of 2020, second highest ever for a giant tuna

Tuna King: Japanese businessman pays $1.8 million in first Tokyo auction of 2020, second highest ever for a giant tuna

A celebrated Japanese sushi businessman, nicknamed “Tuna King”, paid $1.8 million for a giant tuna at New Year’s auction at Tokyo’s main fish market on Sunday.

art-and-culture Updated: Jan 05, 2020 17:15 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
TOKYO
Kiyoshi Kimura, president of Kiyomura Corp., operator of Japanese sushi chain Sushizanmai, poses with a bluefin tuna that was auctioned for 193 million Japanese yen (about $1.8 million) in Tokyo, Japan January 5, 2020. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS
Kiyoshi Kimura, president of Kiyomura Corp., operator of Japanese sushi chain Sushizanmai, poses with a bluefin tuna that was auctioned for 193 million Japanese yen (about $1.8 million) in Tokyo, Japan January 5, 2020. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS(via REUTERS)
         

A celebrated Japanese sushi businessman, nicknamed “Tuna King”, paid USD 1.8 million for a giant tuna at New Year’s auction at Tokyo’s main fish market on Sunday.

Kiyoshi Kimura, who runs a successful sushi restaurant chain, paid 193 million yen (USD 1.8 million) to purchase a 276-kilogramme (608-pound) bluefin tuna, caught off the Aomori region in northern Japan.

“This is the best,” Kimura told reporters after the pre-dawn auction.

“Yes, this is expensive, isn’t it? I want our customers to eat very tasty ones this year too,” he said.

SEE PHOTOS: Japan ‘Tuna King’ buys new year catch for USD 1.8 million

Media-savvy Kimura regularly pays top price at the first auction of the year at the Japanese capital’s main fish market, making himself and his business a fixture in national news during this season.

In last year’s new year auction, Kimura paid a record USD 3.1 million to win a 278-kilogramme (612-pound) tuna.

The traditional auction is now being held in a new market in an area called Toyosu.

The world-famous Tsukiji market, which had long served as a popular tourist attraction in an area packed with restaurants and shops, closed in 2018.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘Not interested in returning to Tata group in any capacity’: Cyrus Mistry
‘Not interested in returning to Tata group in any capacity’: Cyrus Mistry
‘Stop preaching sermons’: Govt on ‘targeted killing’ of Sikh man in Pakistan
‘Stop preaching sermons’: Govt on ‘targeted killing’ of Sikh man in Pakistan
Stop abusing power of force, China warns US after Qassem Soleimani’s killing
Stop abusing power of force, China warns US after Qassem Soleimani’s killing
Ajit Pawar pockets finance, Aaditya Thackeray gets tourism in Maharashtra
Ajit Pawar pockets finance, Aaditya Thackeray gets tourism in Maharashtra
WATCH: New Zealand batsman does a Yuvraj, hits six sixes in an over
WATCH: New Zealand batsman does a Yuvraj, hits six sixes in an over
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
Watch: Thousands gather in Iran for General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral
Watch: Thousands gather in Iran for General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news