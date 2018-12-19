What’s on your plate this holiday season, Delhi?

Brunch, a portmanteau of breakfast and lunch, originated in England in the late 19th century and rose in popularity in the early 20th century. Brunches have become the go-to Sunday outing options which allows friends and extended families to get together and unwind from a stressful week. When we think of a brunch, we first think of Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha getting together and talking about life and all that it brought into their lives starting with the late twenties.
Brunches may involve a English spread which consists the likes of eggs, sausages, bacon, ham, fruits, pastries, pancakes, waffles, scones and have also been customised according to different palates.
Here are some options you could look at if you’re brunching in The Capital this holiday season:
TANTALISING DISHES
Enjoy the Special Food Weeks at Station Bar’s Food Station with offerings such as Kesar Dahi Kebab, Mushroom Croquettes, Paneer Tikka Shashlik, Cilantro Pesto, Masala Soya Chaap, Mini Vasa Pav bites, Harissa Pesto, Old School Gyoza, Crustal Veg Dumplings, and more.Where:
Malhotra Building, F-60, Second Floor, Connaught PlaceOn till:
December 25; Timing:
Noon to MidnightPrice for two:
Rs 1,200 plus taxes
SUNDAY BRUNCH WITH A MODERN INDIAN TWIST
Brunch classics with a twist are available here with refreshing drinks, to be enjoyed under the winter sun, as part of Baar Baar’s special Sunday allday menu. This includes Prawn and Squid Poha, Duck Halim Samosa, Malai Tikka, Mac ‘n’ Cheese, regional curries and more. And, all these will be paired with good music!Where:
2 & 3, Khan MarketWhen:
December 16; Timing:
Noon to midnightPrice for two:
Rs 2,000 plus taxes
FUSION FIESTA
Crack the funda of fusion at Decode where Indian and international flavours blend in an unusual way. The well-known Rajma Chawal has been converted into an appetiser — a croquette served with achaari gel and papadtouille. There are more exotic recipes such as Quinoa Bhel, Charcoal Fish Fry and Pav Bhaji Cone.Where:
J-1/2, BK Dutta Market, Rajouri GardenOn till:
December 31; Timing:
Noon to 11.45pmPrice:
Rs 1,000 plus taxes
A DELECTABLE WINTER MENU
Make the cold days in the Capital warmer with YOÜMEE’s winter menu, showcasing fresh seasonal produce. There is Shitaki Maki and Crunchy Grill Eel Oil Sushi, Yakitori Skewers Served with Miso Shiru and Sticky Rice, and Spicy Duck Ramen and Vietnamese Pho. Complement your meal with beverages such as Lemongrass Jasmine Iced Tea and Cuddle On The Beach.Where:
M-27, M block market, Greater Kailash 2On till:
January 31; Timing:
11.30am to 11.30pmPrice for two:
Rs 1,800 plus taxes
A LAVISH SUNDAY AFFAIR
Your brunch plans for the weekend are sorted with the promotion at Nook and Alfresco. The menu here offers signature dishes such as Succulent Lamb Shammi and Chicken Seekh Kebabs, Murgh Kalimirch, Kerala Fish Curry and Gosht Ki Kaddi along with a collection of wines and spirits.Where:
Aloft New Delhi, 5B, Indira Gandhi International T3 Road, AerocityOn till:
January 20 (every Sunday); Timing:
Noon to 3pmPrice:
Rs 1,975 plus taxes (without alcohol) and Rs 2,575 plus taxes (with alcohol)
For brunch options in Mumbai, read here.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
First Published: Dec 19, 2018 14:45 IST