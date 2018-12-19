What’s on your plate this holiday season, Delhi?

Brunch, a portmanteau of breakfast and lunch, originated in England in the late 19th century and rose in popularity in the early 20th century. Brunches have become the go-to Sunday outing options which allows friends and extended families to get together and unwind from a stressful week. When we think of a brunch, we first think of Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha getting together and talking about life and all that it brought into their lives starting with the late twenties.

Brunches may involve a English spread which consists the likes of eggs, sausages, bacon, ham, fruits, pastries, pancakes, waffles, scones and have also been customised according to different palates.

Here are some options you could look at if you’re brunching in The Capital this holiday season:

TANTALISING DISHES Enjoy the Special Food Weeks at Station Bar’s Food Station with offerings such as Kesar Dahi Kebab, Mushroom Croquettes, Paneer Tikka Shashlik, Cilantro Pesto, Masala Soya Chaap, Mini Vasa Pav bites, Harissa Pesto, Old School Gyoza, Crustal Veg Dumplings, and more. Where: Malhotra Building, F-60, Second Floor, Connaught Place

On till: December 25; Timing: Noon to Midnight

Price for two: Rs 1,200 plus taxes SUNDAY BRUNCH WITH A MODERN INDIAN TWIST Brunch classics with a twist are available here with refreshing drinks, to be enjoyed under the winter sun, as part of Baar Baar’s special Sunday allday menu. This includes Prawn and Squid Poha, Duck Halim Samosa, Malai Tikka, Mac ‘n’ Cheese, regional curries and more. And, all these will be paired with good music! Where: 2 & 3, Khan Market

When: December 16; Timing: Noon to midnight

FUSION FIESTA Crack the funda of fusion at Decode where Indian and international flavours blend in an unusual way. The well-known Rajma Chawal has been converted into an appetiser — a croquette served with achaari gel and papadtouille. There are more exotic recipes such as Quinoa Bhel, Charcoal Fish Fry and Pav Bhaji Cone. Where: J-1/2, BK Dutta Market, Rajouri Garden

On till: December 31; Timing: Noon to 11.45pm

On till: December 31; Timing: Noon to 11.45pm

Price: Rs 1,000 plus taxes A DELECTABLE WINTER MENU Make the cold days in the Capital warmer with YOÜMEE's winter menu, showcasing fresh seasonal produce. There is Shitaki Maki and Crunchy Grill Eel Oil Sushi, Yakitori Skewers Served with Miso Shiru and Sticky Rice, and Spicy Duck Ramen and Vietnamese Pho. Complement your meal with beverages such as Lemongrass Jasmine Iced Tea and Cuddle On The Beach. Where: M-27, M block market, Greater Kailash 2

On till: January 31; Timing: 11.30am to 11.30pm

On till: January 31; Timing: 11.30am to 11.30pm

Price for two: Rs 1,800 plus taxes A LAVISH SUNDAY AFFAIR Your brunch plans for the weekend are sorted with the promotion at Nook and Alfresco. The menu here offers signature dishes such as Succulent Lamb Shammi and Chicken Seekh Kebabs, Murgh Kalimirch, Kerala Fish Curry and Gosht Ki Kaddi along with a collection of wines and spirits. Where: Aloft New Delhi, 5B, Indira Gandhi International T3 Road, Aerocity

On till: January 20 (every Sunday); Timing: Noon to 3pm

On till: January 20 (every Sunday); Timing: Noon to 3pm

Price: Rs 1,975 plus taxes (without alcohol) and Rs 2,575 plus taxes (with alcohol)

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 14:45 IST