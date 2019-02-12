Whimsical art exhibition teases what really lies behind the night sky

At this art exhibition by self-taught artist, Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, you tend to lose a sense of space and time. The artist showcased artworks from her Interstellar, Nocturnal and Inner Reflection series at an event in Delhi. There was so much to see and absorb, almost like taking a whimsical flight of visual fancy. “The endeavour has been to create a whole new experience and throw people’s mind out of gear, for them to question — What really lies behind the night sky? I have forayed into various mediums; layering the paintings by using mediums, including rubber, cement, metal and silica crystal, for arriving at the desired result of the unknown terrain,” says the artist on her Interstellar series.

The Nocturnal series is equally fascinating, as Bahaar says, she has always been intrigued by the owl due to its cosmic connection. It watches and sees in the dark, with its eyes wide open, mired in reality when the whole world dreams. Collected by prominent collectors in India and abroad, her art has also reached hundreds of homes and has won awards. In addition to this, she has been a crusader for art law in India, furthering art, and writing about making dealings in art transparent and affordable. The display is on till February 13 at the Hub, DLF Promenade. Those seen at the exhibition included designer Nikhil Mehra and sarod player Amaan Ali Bangash.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 13:23 IST