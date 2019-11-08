e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 09, 2019

Amit Shah meets BJP leaders in Jharkhand to finalise candidates for assembly election

Earlier in the day, a meeting was held at the residence of state election in-charge Om Mathur. During the meeting, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties discussed the seat sharing formula for the polls.

assembly-elections Updated: Nov 08, 2019 07:45 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghbar Das, Union Minister Arjun Munda, and Assembly polls in-charge Om Mathur were among the leaders who attended the meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghbar Das, Union Minister Arjun Munda, and Assembly polls in-charge Om Mathur were among the leaders who attended the meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI File Photo )
         

BJP President Amit Shah on Thursday met the party’s core committee members at his residence to finalise the list of candidates for forthcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand.

The meeting, which concluded at 10 pm, was attended by Chief Minister Raghbar das, Union Minister Arjun Munda, Assembly polls in-charge Om Mathur, Kailash Yadav, BJP State President Laxman Giluwa among others.

Earlier in the day, a meeting was held at the residence of state election in-charge Om Mathur. During the meeting, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties discussed the seat sharing formula for the polls.

The names of the candidates will be declared after the Central Election Committee’s (CEC) meeting, scheduled on Friday or Saturday, said sources.

tags
top news
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
trending topics
LIC HFL Assistant ResultKaun Banega CrorepatiKartarpurBrett LeeBala Movie ReviewSonia GandhiDevendra FadnavisDevendra Fadnavis resigned

don't miss

latest news

India News