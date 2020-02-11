Badli Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting to begin soon
Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes is to begin soon at Badli Assembly seat. BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Bhagat is contesting against AAP candidate Ajesh Yadav and Congress candidate Devender Yadav. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 07:38 IST
Badli is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes to begin at 8 am today. The constituency had 2,23,235 registered voters in 2015.
BJP’s Vijay Kumar Bhagat is contesting against AAP’s Ajesh Yadav and Devender Yadav of Indian National Congress. In 2015 elections Ajesh Yadav (AAP) had won the seat with a margin of 35,376 votes.
Contestants:
Ajesh Yadav -------- AAP
Devender Yadav ------ INC
Vijay Kumar Bhagat --------- BJP
Laxman Kumar ------ OTHERS
Uma Dutt Sharma ---------- OTHERS
Narendra Pal Singh ---------- OTHERS
Pradeep Kumar --------- OTHERS
Mulayam Singh ------- OTHERS
Vijay Kumar ---- OTHERS
Jai Pal ------- IND
Devender Singh Yadav ------ IND
Vikash Kumar ----- IND
Siddharth Nair ----- IND
