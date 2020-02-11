e-paper
Badli Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting to begin soon

Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes is to begin soon at Badli Assembly seat. BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Bhagat is contesting against AAP candidate Ajesh Yadav and Congress candidate Devender Yadav. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 07:38 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Electoral officials carry Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) while heading towards their respective centre ahead of Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections
Electoral officials carry Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) while heading towards their respective centre ahead of Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Badli is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes to begin at 8 am today. The constituency had 2,23,235 registered voters in 2015.

BJP’s Vijay Kumar Bhagat is contesting against AAP’s Ajesh Yadav and Devender Yadav of Indian National Congress. In 2015 elections Ajesh Yadav (AAP) had won the seat with a margin of 35,376 votes.

Contestants:

Ajesh Yadav -------- AAP

Devender Yadav ------ INC

Vijay Kumar Bhagat --------- BJP

Laxman Kumar ------ OTHERS

Uma Dutt Sharma ---------- OTHERS

Narendra Pal Singh ---------- OTHERS

Pradeep Kumar --------- OTHERS

Mulayam Singh ------- OTHERS

Vijay Kumar ---- OTHERS

Jai Pal ------- IND

Devender Singh Yadav ------ IND

Vikash Kumar ----- IND

Siddharth Nair ----- IND

