Badli Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting to begin soon

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 07:38 IST

Badli is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes to begin at 8 am today. The constituency had 2,23,235 registered voters in 2015.

BJP’s Vijay Kumar Bhagat is contesting against AAP’s Ajesh Yadav and Devender Yadav of Indian National Congress. In 2015 elections Ajesh Yadav (AAP) had won the seat with a margin of 35,376 votes.

Contestants:

Ajesh Yadav -------- AAP

Devender Yadav ------ INC

Vijay Kumar Bhagat --------- BJP

Laxman Kumar ------ OTHERS

Uma Dutt Sharma ---------- OTHERS

Narendra Pal Singh ---------- OTHERS

Pradeep Kumar --------- OTHERS

Mulayam Singh ------- OTHERS

Vijay Kumar ---- OTHERS

Jai Pal ------- IND

Devender Singh Yadav ------ IND

Vikash Kumar ----- IND

Siddharth Nair ----- IND