Ballimaran Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll: Counting underway, AAP’s Imran Hussain leading

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:40 IST

Ballimaran is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the Central Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes is underway. The constituency has around 1,40,776 eligible voters in this constituency. Imran Hussain is contesting from the Aam Aadmi Party against Haroon Yusuf of Indian National Congress and Lata Sodhi of the BJP.

Follow Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 Live Updates

AAP’s Imran Hussain had won the seat in 2015. The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Ballimaran seats are:

Imran Hussain -- AAP

Haroon Yusuf -- INC

Lata Sodhi -- BJP

Currently, AAP’s Imran Hussain is leading.