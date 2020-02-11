e-paper
Home / Assembly Elections / Ballimaran Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll: Counting underway, AAP’s Imran Hussain leading

Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes is underway at Ballimaran Assembly seat. Congress candidate Haroon Yusuf is contesting against AAP candidate Imran Hussain and Lata Sodhi of the BJP. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:40 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
New Delhi, India- Feb 08, 2020: A poll official marks a voter's finger with indelible ink during Delhi Assembly Election polling at Yamuna Vihar in North East Delhi, India on Saturday, February 08, 2020. (Photo by Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times)
New Delhi, India- Feb 08, 2020: A poll official marks a voter's finger with indelible ink during Delhi Assembly Election polling at Yamuna Vihar in North East Delhi, India on Saturday, February 08, 2020. (Photo by Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times)
         

Ballimaran is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the Central Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes is underway. The constituency has around 1,40,776 eligible voters in this constituency. Imran Hussain is contesting from the Aam Aadmi Party against Haroon Yusuf of Indian National Congress and Lata Sodhi of the BJP.

Follow Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 Live Updates

AAP’s Imran Hussain had won the seat in 2015. The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Ballimaran seats are:

Imran Hussain -- AAP

Haroon Yusuf -- INC

Lata Sodhi -- BJP

Currently, AAP’s Imran Hussain is leading.

Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.

