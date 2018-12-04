Chhattisgarh assembly elections 2018: Confident of fourth term for BJP, says Raman Singh

Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh on Monday said he was hopeful of the BJP getting a fourth term in his state where assembly elections were held on November 12 and 20.

“The BJP will form a full majority government in Chhattisgarh and there was no chance of an alliance with other parties,” he said, talking to reporters in Gorakhpur after visiting Gita Press, which is famous worldwide for publication of the Bhagwat Gita.

“Polling in Chhattisgarh has been completed. The counting of votes will be done on December 11. The BJP has formed the government in 2003, 2008 and in 2013. We are quite hopeful that the BJP will retain power,” he added.

When asked about opinion polls, he said, “Everyone has his own analysis, but I know only the people’s analysis. The BJP will form the government, that too on its own.”

Singh is in the city to attend the 68th foundation day ceremony of the Maharana Shiksha Parishad, the academic venture of the Gorakhnath temple, on Tuesday.

Also read | Chhattisgarh assembly elections 2018: Congress workers guard EVM stores

The parishad runs over 40 schools, colleges and professional institutes. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to join the event. President Ram Nath Kovind is likely to be present on the concluding day of the ceremony on December 10.

Mahant Digvijaynath, the former peetadheshwar of the Gorkahnath temple and ex-MP (1967-69) founded the Shiksha Parishad in 1932. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is its current patron.

Soon after his arrival here on Monday evening, Singh went to Gita Press, where he visited a gallery that has paintings on Lord Krishna and Ram Lilas.

Later, his convoy reached Gorakhnath temple where he will stay overnight.

The Chhattisgarh chief minister will flag off a procession on the opening day of the foundation day ceremony.

Two dozen tableaux will be part of the procession and display pictures of Maharan Pratap, Guru Gorakhnath, Mahant Digvijaynath and Hindu goddess Saraswati, said Rajesh Shukla, the media incharge of the Parishad.

As many as 12,000 students, teachers as well as 1,000 Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and National Service Scheme (NSS) workers will take part in the event.

Click here for full coverage on Chhattisgarh assembly elections 2018

Read | Dip of 1.05% in voter turnout in Chhattisgarh compared to 2013: Election Commission data

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 08:27 IST