99,210 litres of liquor, huge cache of ammunition seized ahead of the Delhi elections

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 21:44 IST

Ahead of Delhi Assembly elections that are to be held on Saturday (Feb 8), the authorities have seized 99,210 litres of illicit liquor, huge cache of arms and ammunition and drugs, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Sharat Kumar Sinha said on Friday.

“We have seized 99,210-litres illicit liquor and 774 kg drugs, and 504 illegal arms and 730 ammunitions; 7458 licensed weapons deposited,” Kumar said.

The nodal officer of Delhi election also informed that 7,458 licensed weapons were deposited.

Earlier today, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police also arrested two people and seized 55 cartons of illegal liquor from their possession from the Najafgarh area, police said.

The illegal liquor has been seized from a truck ahead of the Delhi assembly election due tomorrow.

The law and enforcement agencies have seized cash, liquor, drugs, precious metal and freebies worth Rs 45.16 crores till January 30 since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force on January 6.

This includes over Rs 7 crores in cash, more than 1 crore worth liquor, over Rs 5 crores worth drugs and narcotics, more than Rs 28 crores worth precious metals, and over Rs 1.70 crore of other items and freebies during the period, read a statement from the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer.

He said that all adequate arrangements have been made for the critical areas.

“Not only Shaheen Bagh but all places which are ‘critical’ or ‘vulnerable’, adequate arrangements have been made there,” he added.

According to the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, as on 1st February, a total of 6,19,141 hoardings/banners/posters are removed. It also said that Rs 9.02 crore cash has been seized till February 1.501 (485 FIR’s/16 DD entries) entries lodged under violation of the Model Code of Conduct.The CEO’s office also said that 323 FIRs registered under the Arms Act and 347 people have been arrested.

Voting for Delhi assembly elections will be held on Feb 8, and results will be declared on February 11.