Interesting facts about Delhi Assembly elections

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 14:29 IST

The national capital of Delhi is voting on Saturday to elect a new Assembly. While the election campaign was aggressive by parties, the voter turnout till 2 pm has been very low.

The last Assembly elections were won by the Aam Aadmi Party, which grabbed 67 of the 70 seats. The party is hoping for a repeat this time too.

Delhi has an interesting electoral history, which gives the national capital a unique political identity. Here are some interesting facts about the Delhi Assembly elections:

1. Delhi has seen seven political leaders become the chief ministers, including Arvind Kejriwal. After voting today, Kejriwal said he is hopeful that his party will come to power for the third time.

2. Arvind Kejriwal holds the record for shortest stint as Delhi Chief Minister - he quit in only 49 days in 2014, just short of Sushma Swaraj’s 52-day tenure.

3. All the Union Territories represent one seat in the Lok Sabha, except Delhi which sends seven MPs to the Lower House of Parliament.

4. Delhi has seen President’s Rule only once - when Arvind Kejriwal quit as Chief Minister on February 14, 2014.

5. Delhi did not have a chief minister from November 1, 1956, to December 2, 1993.

6. Chaudhary Brahm Prakash holds the record of being the youngest chief minister of Delhi. He took oath at the age of 34 in 1952. The oldest to take oath as chief minister was Sheila Dikshit, who held the office at the age of 60.