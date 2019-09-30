e-paper
Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Ex-BSF trooper Tej Bahadur Yadav to contest against Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar in Assembly polls

Tej Bahadur Yadav had sought to contest against Narendra Modi in the Varanasi parliamentary constituency as a Samajwadi Party candidate. However, the Election Commission had rejected his nomination papers

assembly-elections Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:29 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Chandigarh
Tej Bahadur Yadav had been dismissed from service after uploading on social media a video showing allegedly poor quality food served to them.
Sacked BSF trooper Tej Bahadur Yadav, who had sought to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2019 general elections, on Monday said he will contest against Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the October 21 Assembly polls.

Yadav, who had on Sunday joined regional political outfit Indian National Lok Dal’s breakaway faction, the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) led by Dushyant Chautala, said that he would contest against Khattar from the Karnal Assembly constituency.

He termed unemployment a major issue in the state.

Dismissed from service after uploading on social media a video showing allegedly poor quality food served to them, Yadav had sought to contest against Modi in the Varanasi parliamentary constituency as a Samajwadi Party candidate. However, the Election Commission had rejected his nomination papers.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 17:29 IST

Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak's invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 21:52 IST
Sep 30, 2019 21:52 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat's Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
'Some fights get personal' - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir's PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Sep 30, 2019 19:21 IST
Sep 30, 2019 19:21 IST
