Haryana assembly election 2019: Had I been given more time, Congress would have got majority, says Hooda

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 16:25 IST

As counting trends threw up the possibility of a hung house in Haryana, senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday called on all non-BJP to come together to form a strong coalition government in the state.

According to the Election Commission data, the BJP is ahead in 39 seats, Congress in 32 and Others in 19 in the 90-member Haryana assembly. The official results are yet to be announced.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Hooda added:“If I had got charge earlier, we would have got majority.” The former chief minister was appointed the chairperson of the election management committee in the Congress central leadership’s formula to end factionalism in the party ahead of assembly polls. Kumari Selja was made the state Congress chief replacing Ashok Tanwar, who later quit the party.

Here are some excerpts from the interview with Bhupinder Singh Hooda:

What do you think about the trends and results in Haryana assembly elections?

The people of Haryana have voted against the non -performing Khattar government. The people have showed their anger by defeating most of their ministers.

Will you try to form the next government with opposition parties?

I urged Dushyant Chautala, Abhay Chautala and independents to come on a platform and form a coalition government. I assure all the opposition leaders that we will give them full respect. I hope all the opposition leaders will form a government for the sake of Haryana residents.

Do you think that if Congress had given you charge earlier, results would be different?

Yes, of course. I campaigned for nearly 15 days and our party fought this election jointly and performed well. If I got the charge earlier, we would have been able to get a clear majority in Haryana assembly poll. Despite that, I am thankful to party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and the entire leadership for reposing faith in me.

Have you contacted opposition leaders and Independent candidates?

I have not contacted opposition leaders so far. But the BJP government is trying to indulge in horse-trading. The independent candidates have been kept hostage by the administration and BJP people.

You and Deepender (Hooda’s son) lost general polls but this time Congress dominated in Deshwali belt.

In the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP bagged votes on nationalism plank. And this election was fought on local issues and achievements of our previous government and BJP’s performance in the last 5 years. Not only Deshwali belt, entire Haryana has rejected BJP and accepted Congress. The people of Haryana have taught a lesson to the arrogant government.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 16:15 IST