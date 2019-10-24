Haryana election result 2019: In BJP’s blues in Haryana, Kumari Shelja sees hope for Congress

assembly-elections

The Congress, trends suggest, may do better than what was predicted by most exit polls. It was leading in about 35 seats in the 90-member assembly.

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja said the state has given the verdict that it will not tolerate the “misgovernance” of the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government. “Choosing to leave behind the maladies inflicted on its people in last 5 years, the state is ready to embrace a new dawn of justice and equality under the leadership of @INCHaryana,” Selja tweeted.

It seems the Congress managed to do well after handing over election management in the state to former CM Bhupinder Hooda. But perhaps they were a little late.

Congress replaced state chief Ashok Tanwar with former Union minister Kumari Selja, and named Hooda as the head of the election management committee, on September 4 — six weeks before the polls.

Till the change in leadership, the Congress was hit by massive infighting, with Hooda and Tanwar crossing swords, and its election machinery was completely missing from the ground.

In a short span of time, Hooda, it appears, recovered the lost ground and is giving a tough fight to the BJP.

The BJP, however, is leading in around 40 seats. If there is a hung assembly in Haryana, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), led by former Hisar member Dushyant Singh Chautala, could prove to be the kingmaker.

The JJP is an offshoot of former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala’s Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). From the early trends it seems JJP has weaned away the traditional Jat vote bank of the INLD. The JJP was formed following an acrimony in Chautala clan when Om Prakash Chautala expelled his son Ajay Chautala and grandson Dushyant for “anti-party activities”.

The JJP was formed by Dushyant in December 2018 under the guidance of his father who is serving a 10-year sentence in a corruption case.

