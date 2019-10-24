e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 24, 2019

Live #ElectionsWithHT: BJP set to retain Maharashtra, tough fight in Haryana

BJP-Sena set to retain Maharashtra. Tough fight in Haryana.

assembly-elections Updated: Oct 24, 2019 13:27 IST
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
         

 

As counting continues, BJP-Sena alliance looks all set to retain Maharashtra even though BJP’S numbers have dipped in the state compared to 2014. Haryana is witnessing an intense battle with the Congress giving a tough fight to the BJP. JJP has emerged as the kingmaker in the state amid reports that Congress has also got in touch with the party chief Dushyant Chautala. Watch live updates and best analysis on Hindustan Times.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 13:27 IST

top news
Why everyone got the Haryana election wrong
Why everyone got the Haryana election wrong
Haryana BJP chief resigns owning responsibility for party’s performance
Haryana BJP chief resigns owning responsibility for party’s performance
India, Pakistan sign agreement to operationalise Kartarpur corridor
India, Pakistan sign agreement to operationalise Kartarpur corridor
Assembly by-polls 2019: BJD all set to retain Bijepur seat with record margin
Assembly by-polls 2019: BJD all set to retain Bijepur seat with record margin
Raj Thackeray’s MNS fielded 110 candidates in Maharashtra, leads in 1 seat
Raj Thackeray’s MNS fielded 110 candidates in Maharashtra, leads in 1 seat
JJP says options open after trends suggest hung assembly in Haryana
JJP says options open after trends suggest hung assembly in Haryana
Donald Trump lifts Turkey sanctions, quits ‘blood-stained’ Syria
Donald Trump lifts Turkey sanctions, quits ‘blood-stained’ Syria
Kohli could be rested from Bangladesh T20Is, young faces set to be rewarded
Kohli could be rested from Bangladesh T20Is, young faces set to be rewarded
trending topics
Haryana Assembly Election ResultMaharashtra Election ResultAssembly Election Results 2019 Live UpdatesHaryana Assembly Election Result 2019 Live UpdatesMaharashtra Assembly Election Result 2019 Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News