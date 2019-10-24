Live #ElectionsWithHT: BJP set to retain Maharashtra, tough fight in Haryana

assembly-elections

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 13:27 IST

As counting continues, BJP-Sena alliance looks all set to retain Maharashtra even though BJP’S numbers have dipped in the state compared to 2014. Haryana is witnessing an intense battle with the Congress giving a tough fight to the BJP. JJP has emerged as the kingmaker in the state amid reports that Congress has also got in touch with the party chief Dushyant Chautala. Watch live updates and best analysis on Hindustan Times.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 13:27 IST