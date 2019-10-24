Haryana assembly elections 2019: 21 constituencies with tight races could hold key to power

assembly-elections

Haryana appeared to be headed for a hung assembly, counting of votes showed on Thursday, with 21 constituencies seeing a close fight with leads lower than 5% as of 4pm.

The state has 90 assembly constituencies (ACs) in all -- making the target mark 46 -- and results have been declared for 31 ACs by 4 pm. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) have won 13, 10 and 5 of these ACs respectively.

Counting is still going on in the other 59 ACs. Of these 59, the BJP, Congress and the JJP are leading in 26, 22 and 5 ACs. In 32 out of these 59 ACs, the leading candidate had a margin of less than 10% votes at 4 pm. On 21 ACs the lead is less than 5%. There are 4 ACs – Radaur, Assandh, Badkhal and Hodal – where the lead between the first and second position candidates is less than 1%.

Among the 32 ACs where the lead is less than 10%, the BJP is leading 14, and the Congress is ahead in 12. Among the 21 ACs where the lead is less than 5%, the BJP and the Congress are leading in 8 and 10 ACs. Among the four ACs, where the victory margin is less than 1%, the BJP is leading three and the Congress is ahead in one.

Almost 94% of the votes have been counted in Haryana by 4 pm. Because AC-wise voting figures are not available, it is not possible to find out how many votes are to be counted in the ACs with narrow leads. These numbers suggest that until every vote has been counted, the final tally and hence government formation prospects of the BJP and the Congress will remain uncertain in Haryana.

