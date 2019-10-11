Haryana assembly elections 2019: Stubble removers, job quota, farm waivers in Congress’s Haryana poll manifesto

assembly-elections

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:19 IST

The Haryana Congress on Friday released its manifesto for the October 21 assembly elections in the state promising 33% job quota for women in government sector, cash incentives to educated jobless youths, the elderly and housewives apart from farm loan waiver within 24 hours of coming to power in Haryana.

Among those present at the function to release the manifesto were state party chief Kumari Selja, senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and MLA Kiran Choudhary.

Among other key focus areas is the promise to drastically bring down electricity bills and to counter pollution caused by stubble burning by providing machines to remove it from roots.

“We will make modern equipment available to farmers to ensure that no stubble remains. If there is stubble left on the fields, in order to avoid their burning, we will give a compensation to farmers for each quintal of stubble. This will also ensure a pollution-free environment,” the manifesto says.

Here are the other key promises:

1. In its manifesto for assembly elections, the Congress in Haryana has promised 33% reservation for women in all state government jobs as well as private institutions.

2. The party has promised farmers to waive off loans within 24 hours of the first ‘kalam’ and the benefits of the waivers will also be extended to landless farmers.

3. If vote to power, Congress will reduce electricity rates to half and enhance the quality of power supply, the manifesto claims. Usage of upto 300 units per month will be free and the rate for above 300 mark will be halved.

4. The Congress will give 50% tax rebate on House Tax for women-owned properties, according to the assembly elections manifesto.

5. To overcome crop burning, the party has pledged to make modern equipment available to farmers to ensure that no stubble remains. If there is stubble left on the fields, in order to avoid their burning, the party shall give a compensation to farmers for each quintal of stubble.

6. The manifesto promises to provide scholarships to students of the Dalit Community. Under the Dr BR Ambedkar Medhavi Chhatra Yojana, the students from Class 1 to Class 10 belonging to SC and Extremely Backward Class will get Rs 12,000 annually, while students of Class 11 and 12 will get Rs 15,000, the manifesto promises.

7. The Congress has promised to increase the creamy layer limit for Backward Sections from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh.

8. The Congress in Haryana has promised unemployment allowance will be given until employment is secured. Unemployed postgraduate degree holders will get Rs 10,000 per month and unemployed graduates will get Rs 7000 per month.

9. In its manifesto, the party has also promised to ensure that GST-licensed businessmen/ other professionals with an annual turnover of Rs 50 lakh will be provided with Rs 5 lakh insurance. GST-licensed businessmen/ other professionals with annual turnover of Rs 1 crore will be provided with Rs 10 lakh insurance, and similar insurance will be provided for higher turnovers.

10. Haryana Congress has promised to ensure that the 7th Pay Commission will be fully implemented retrospectively from 1st Jan 2016. The age of retirement will be increased from 58 to 60 years on the lines of the Central Government, according to the manifesto.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 13:16 IST